Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout reportedly in the works for Dubai event

Deji is rumored to be fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather next at a Dubai-held event on November 13.

The British internet personality recently put on the performance of his life on August 27 at The O2 arena in London, defeating fellow YouTube star Fousey. The pair fought in the co-main event, with 'ComedyShortsGamer' having his hand raised in boxing for the first time in what was described by commentators as his first professional fight.

Following his impressive performance, the YouTuber said that he will definitely fight again. Keemstar, who was the first to announce the fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, has now dropped another fight announcement via Twitter, this time involving Deji.

"Deji vs Floyd Mayweather! Is actually in the works! Multiple sources"

According to Keemstar, fight negotiations are already on and the news has been confirmed by multiple sources.

He added in another tweet:

"Deji knocking out Floyd Mayweather. If this happens. If this actually happens. We are living in a simulation. And the creator loves us."

While it is highly unlikely that the Brit will knock out Mayweather, just securing a fight against the boxer who is considered one of the best to have ever laced the gloves is an accomplishment in itself.

Mayweather has already fought a YouTuber in Logan Paul, so it certainly seems likely that 'Money' would be willing to face the notable UK figure.

KSI tweets out amidst Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather rumors

Deji's older brother KSI also tweeted out as rumors of his sibling facing Mayweather began trending on Twitter. Many are having a hard time believing talk of the potential fight, but 'The Nightmare' seemed to confirm the news by tweeting out:

"Anything is possible if you believe in yourself these days. I love it haha"

ksi @KSI Anything is possible if you believe in yourself these days. I love it haha Anything is possible if you believe in yourself these days. I love it haha

Although he did not talk about the fight or his brother directly, fans in the comments section began assuming that the UK rapper was talking about the rumors.

A fight against Mayweather will be a real jump in competition for the Brit, who just recently recorded his first win following three defeats. 'Money' is 45 years old now, but does not seem to be getting any slower.

Even in his fight against Logan Paul, the unbeaten former champion dominated the action and barely got hit by 'The Maverick'. He is fresh off a fight against unbeaten Roger Mayweather prodigy Don Moore and is currently scheduled to fight Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on September 25.

