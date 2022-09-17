"Beat the f**k out of Mayweather" - KSI talks about Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather during his music tour in Europe

KSI spoke about the potential fight between Deji and Floyd Mayweather.

Recently, rumors of a fight between 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' and 'The Best Ever' were rampant. Many sources now claim talks of the fight have progressed to a serious stage and only the announcement of the fight is left.

'The Nightmare' is currently on his European music tour and spoke about the fight. During his show, the crowd asked him about the fight. 'JJ' replied saying:

"Deji is just a man on a mission. I mean we'll see if it's true but, if it is, then f**k me I am going. I am going brother, I need to see him beat the f**k out of Mayweather man. Or at least survive anyway."

Deji is fresh off a win against Fousey on the KSI vs. Swarmz card. He won his first fight after three losses to different opponents. He looked extremely impressive as he knocked his opponent down four times before his corner threw in the towel.

But Mayweather is a whole different ball game altogether. 'Money' Mayweather is considered by some to be the greatest boxer of all time.

Despite his age, he has put up impressive performances in his exhibition matches, completely outclassing everyone from Logan Paul to Don Moore. He is currently set to fight Mikuru Asakura on the Rizin card on September 25.

KSI brings on Alphonso Davies onstage during Europe show

KSI is currently on tour in Europe after a successful return to the boxing ring. 'The Nightmare' fought two opponents in one night and came out victorious in both bouts. The Brit performed twice in Germany and one of those times happened to be at a location that was very close to the Allianz Arena in Germany. Alphonso Davies came on stage to perform with 'JJ'.

The song the pair performed was No Time. KSI and 'Phonzy' first bonded over this song back in 2021 when the Bayern Munich star uploaded a video of him singing the song to his Snapchat story. 'The Nightmare' posted the video on his Twitter and reacted with disbelief. It was a full circle moment as the pair sang the song on stage together.

'JJ' thanked Davies for showing up and helping him close out his European tour in style with a post on Instagram:

