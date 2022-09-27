"Try to get paid" - Logan Paul gives Deji advice following his fight announcement against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul has given Deji some advice ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

On September 26, the 'Comedy Shorts' Gamer announced that he would be fighting the biggest name in boxing, 'Money' Mayweather, on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in an exhibition fight. 'The Maverick' is no stranger to fighting Floyd, having fought the 45-year-old in June 2021.

'The Maverick' responded to Deji's tweet announcing his fight:

"Try to get paid upfront."

The reason Logan Paul asked Deji to get paid upfront is because the American claims to have not gotten paid in full for his fight against Mayweather back in June 2021. The pair fought for eight-three-minute rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last year. According to 'The Maverick', he has been paid in part for the fight and 'Money' has not paid him around $2 million.

Take a look at the tweet:

In a recent tweet, he asked his fans if he should fight Mayweather again despite not getting paid for the first fight. He put up a poll on Twitter and a 119,124 people voted out of which 61% voted for him to take the rematch while the remaining 39% voted for "let it die".

Take a look at the tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Seen Floyd get tapped up by a nobody yesterday. Should I fight him again & become the only person to KO Floyd Mayweather? Seen Floyd get tapped up by a nobody yesterday. Should I fight him again & become the only person to KO Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul asks Michael Blackson to get Floyd Mayweather to pay him

Logan Paul brought on actor & comedian Michael Blackson on the latest episode of his podcast Impaulsive. While on the podcast, Blackson spoke about Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather and revealed that 'Money' was his friend.

'The Maverick' took the opportunity to ask the comedian to convey a message to Mayweather:

"Well, f***ing tell him to pay me bro."

Michael Blackson replied saying:

"How much he owe you?"

Logan Paul then said:

"Probably between 2 to 3 (million dollars)."

Blackson then joked whether Paul wanted Nigerian money, as Blackson hails from that part of the world and could pay his friend's debt. Co-host Mike Majlak then quickly diverted the topic away to make sure the comedian did not say anything to sour his relationship with Mayweather. Despite all the drama surrounding their previous fight, 'The Maverick' is still keen to fight Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' Mayweather recently announced that he will be fighting a lot more exhibition fights and explained how boxers like Paul and YouTube boxers can't really hurt him inside the ring and are "safe" fights for him to take. He calls his exhibition fights legalized bank robberies.

Take a look at the video:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far