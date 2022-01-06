Did Floyd Mayweather pay Logan Paul?

Logan Paul was supposed to earn an estimated sum of $10 million for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently revealed that he hasn't received the payment from 'Money' yet.

Paul and Mayweather competed in a boxing match in June 2021. The event was an eight-round exhibition bout that took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The event, which was broadcast on Showtime Sports, reportedly did nearly 1 million pay-per-view-buys.

Although 'Pretty Boy' was clearly the better fighter that night, Paul gave a good performance and held his own against one of the best boxers ever for eight rounds. Due to the absence of the judges for the contest, no official winner was declared.

The Daily Star reported in an article that Mayweather could possibly buy Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $65 million-worth Gulfstream G650ER private jet with the money he made from the fight with 'The Maverick'. The 26-year-old then responded to the article on Twitter, saying that the boxing star was yet to pay him what he was owed for the event:

"Yeah, because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. But no worries Floyd Mayweather, KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4," wrote Logan Paul.

Scott Coker has showered praise on Jake and Logan Paul

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker recently sat down for a chat with MMA Junkie. During his time there, Coker hailed Jake and Logan Paul as 'real athletes' who should not be underestimated when it comes to fighting:

“I always said, ‘Look, these guys are real athletes.’ And they’re young, they work hard, they’re grinding it out. They’re putting in the work. You can’t take that away from them. And they’re getting better and better and better. What you saw with [Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron] Woodley, that’s a lot of hard work to get to that point. I’ve never seen Woodley get knocked out like that, right? And so, is it just boxing? Yes. So, I always said, ‘Look, man. Don’t underestimate these guys.’ And this was a year, like, a year-and-a-half ago.”

Catch the full Scott Coker interview with MMA Junkie below:

