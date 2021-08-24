How much did Logan Paul make in his fight against Floyd Mayweather? 

Logan Paul bagged an estimated $10 million for his exhibition boxing match against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

According to givemesport.com, Logan Paul was contractually due a relatively small $250,000 show-fee for the fight but also earned a 10% share of the pay-per-view profits, which was roughly calculated to be around $5 million. Calculating on the basis of the number of PPV buys and the total revenue, Paul made around $10 million inclusive of paid promotions, endorsements, show fees, pay-per-view share, etc.

Though 'Maverick' earned a huge purse for the exhibition bout, he was already a successful YouTuber and an entrepreneur. Starting in the entertainment industry, Paul took to YouTube and began producing short (7-9 seconds) comic videos known as vines. Paul also started vlogging early and attracted a huge audience to his YouTube channel, which still has over 23 million subscribers to this day.

Furthermore, Logan Paul runs a highly lucrative merchandise company called Maverick Apparel outside of social media. During its first nine months of operation alone, the company generated more than $40 million in sales.

As per the numbers reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's alleged net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be around $25 million.

Logan Paul appeared on WWE recently with superstar John Morrison

Logan Paul made an appearance on WWE Raw this week as a special guest on John Morrison's Moist TV. Not surprisingly, the 26-year-old was booed by WWE fans when he started speaking.

Check out the interaction below:

Paul made headlines with the World Wrestling Entertainment when he appeared on WWE for the first time in April on Wrestlemania 37 (WWE's annual pay-per-view event). WWE superstar Kevin Owens hit Paul with a stunner, which the WWE Universe seemed to enjoy.

Watch Logan Paul's Wrestlemania appearance below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh