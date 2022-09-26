"DEJI IN 2 ROUNDS BY KO" - King Kenny, KSI, Bryce Hall, and more react to Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji confirmation on November 13, in Dubai

Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather has been made official, with the Brit posting the fight announcement posters on all his social media accounts. The fight will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Mayweather is fresh off a dominant performance against Mikuru Asakura over the weekend at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Take a look at the post by Deji:

Last week, 'Money' confirmed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he would fight Deji in November in an exhibition fight.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' recently secured his first win in the boxing ring against Fousey in the KSI vs. Swarmz event undercard at the O2 Arena in London. Following his win, rumors of a fight against the greatest boxer of our generation were rampant.

The Brit never commented on the rumors, instead, he just teased a fight announcement.

After a long wait, fans finally got the official announcement with the date and the venue. 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' will now look to fight the unbeaten professional boxer in just his fifth fight. He lost three fights back-to-back before securing his first win last month.

KSI, King Kenny, Bryce Hall, and more share their reactions to Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather

KSI, Deji's older brother, has been very excited to see his brother's growth in the boxing ring. His reaction to 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' securing his first win while warming up backstage went viral, as he jumped around ecstatically.

He commented on his brother vs. Mayweather fight announcement post, saying:

"You got this fam, show him our power"

Fellow British YouTuber turned boxer King Kenny also reacted:

"DEJI IN 2 ROUNDS BY KO"

Kenny also fought on the KSI vs. Swarmz event undercard against Faze Sensei in a controversial fight that saw him win by decision. Fans thought that Sensei was robbed of a win and the Brit himself looked very surprised when he was announced as the winner.

KSI's rival Bryce Hall, who has a 0-1 boxing record, commented on the post saying:

"W"

British YouTuber Mike Fox was impressed by his fellow YouTuber's mentality. He dissed Mayweather by hoping that the Brit would get paid, unlike Logan Paul:

"My f****ng bro, I love this man. Your mentality to keep going after the social media storm is inspiring. Congrats on this, just make sure you secure the bag unlike Logan hey ahah"

Logan Paul is the only YouTuber so far who has fought 'Money' and claims to have not been paid in full by the professional boxer. Fox hopes 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' will not suffer the same fate.

