"He should get paid" - Jeff Mayweather comments on Logan Paul not getting paid by Floyd Mayweather

Jeff Mayweather has suggested that Logan Paul should get paid in full by Floyd Mayweather.

'The Maverick' fought Floyd Mayweather back in June 2021 in an exhibition bout. It has been nearly a year since the two fought each other and interestingly, Paul is yet to be paid in full by 'Money'.

During a recent interview with Fred Beck, Jeff Mayweather was asked to comment on the situation. With the 27-year-old accusing 'Money' of not paying him in full multiple times over the past few months, Floyd Mayweather's uncle has suggested that he knows nothing about the situation. However, he claims that Paul should be paid if that's true. He stated:

"I have no idea of what's going on with that, so I mean I'm not really gonna speak on it. I mean, he should get paid because the fight has been over and it's been a while. So Logan does deserve to get paid if it was there. So, I don't know what's going on with that, so I'm not really gonna speak on that because that really has nothing to do with me."

Logan Paul claims he doesn't see a want to win in Deji

'The Maverick' has reacted to Deji's loss to Alex Wassabi. KSI's younger brother marked his third appearance in the boxing ring when he took on Wassabi. Going into the fight, the Brit was the favorite to win the bout and finally register his first victory, however, he ended up losing the bout via split decision.

During a live episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul empathized with Deji and jokingly suggested that the sport of boxing was not for them. He said:

"Until the fight, I'm sorry, it's not that. There's a want that I just don't see, I think he knows it and it sucks 'cause like I love the kid. Yeah he's always been so good to us, but I don't know maybe boxing's just not for him, or me. Like I get it Deji, yo brother let's quit this f***ing sport, let's get out of here dude."

