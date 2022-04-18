"His mouth is like a toilet" - Dillian Whyte harshly criticizes Tyson Fury's antics

Dillian Whyte has slammed Tyson Fury's pre-fight antics and has claimed he is only focused on what happens in the ring. Fury and Whyte are set to clash this Saturday at Wembley Stadium with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line. The bout will have over 94,000 fans in attendance and is set to break the British record for boxing attendance.

Despite 'The Body Snatcher' failing to turn up to the first press conference, Fury has done everything he can to get under Whyte's skin.

Watch the first press conference for Fury vs. Whyte here:

Here's what Whyte said in an interview with BT Sport:

"I don't care what Tyson Fury said, he says a lot of s***. His mouth is like a toilet, it just keeps on flushing and flushing. That's Fury, he just flushes any random s*** that comes out of his mouth. So I don't care what he says or does, me and him are gonna have a fight regardless."

Watch Whyte's full interview with BT Sport:

Will Dillian Whyte be affected by Tyson Fury's antics?

It remains to be seen whether Whyte will allow Fury's antics to affect his performance in the ring. The two Brits have not been in each others' company since their fight was announced and it is unknown if 'The Body Snatcher' watched the first press conference while he was training in Portugal.

However, it is likely that Whyte will turn up for the final press conference on Thursday and meet his former sparring partner again. Fury and Whyte have sparred countless rounds together in the past.

Watch Whyte describe his previous friendship with Fury here:

'The Gypsy King' is the bookies' strong favorite going into Saturday. Fury is coming off a thrilling victory against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight and is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte is the clear underdog with two losses on his record against Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin. Some boxing experts believe 'The Body Snatcher' only has a puncher's chance against Fury.

Watch the full episode of the Heavyweight Landscape on BT Sport:

Regardless, Fury is accustomed to winding his opponent up and gaining a mental edge before sharing a ring with them. Therefore, Whyte's lack of engagement in the fight promotion may give him a slight advantage.

Edited by John Cunningham