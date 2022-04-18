"I do what I want to do" - Dillian Whyte justifies his absence from press conferences against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has spoken out about his silence leading up to the fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' is set to fight Fury on April 23 at the Wembley Stadium in Manchester, England. In the buildup to the fight, the 34-year-old has remained silent and has not helped in promoting the fight until now. In an interview with BTSportBoxing, he justified his silence:

"You can't buy a high-performance car and not put high-performance fuel in it. And that's what they're tryna do. They want the fight but they're tryna treat me like nothing, don't wanna pay anything, don't wanna look after things properly. They wanted to just say yeah we won the fight, you have to do what we say. No it's not, I don't do what you say. I am my own man and I do what I want to do unless you play ball right and do the things properly."

This is Dillian Whyte's first interview ever since the fight between him and Fury was announced. 'The Body Snatcher' did not even turn up to the fight announcement press-conference to promote the fight. Now that Whyte has broken his silence less than a week before the fight, it will be interesting to see how Tyson Fury reacts to everything that he has to say.

Dillian Whyte talks about why he fights and why he wants to win the title

Dillian Whyte sat down for an interview with BTSportBoxing and the channel released a short clip from the interview. In the interview, he talks about what motivates him to fight and why he wants to beat Tyson Fury and become the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world:

"I'm far off from where I wanna be, I'm not comfortable and I'm not content with where I am. I'm still struggling, I'm still driving, I'm still hungry, and still got some fight in my belly. But I just wanna get in there and put on a good fight and win the title and go in there and leave it all in the ring. Prove to myself and other people, and my family that doesn't matter what happened. doesn't matter where you start, where you come from, what you do in life, it's how you finish."

The 34-year-old got his title shot after 3 years of waiting. So on April 23, when he gets into the ring with Tyson Fury, he will make sure he leaves everything in there and gives it his all, not knowing if he will get another shot at the title again.

