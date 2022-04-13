"I'm ready" - Dillian Whyte finally breaks silence on fighting Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has finally broken his silence on his fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' has not been part of the promotion for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury. The 34-year-old has chosen to remain silent and has not responded to any of Fury's call-outs.

'The Gypsy King' has been single-handedly carrying the promotion for what is set to be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

In an Instagram post, Dillian Whyte finally broke his silence on the fight:

"I’m ready. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the 23rd of April @wembleystadium. #LetsGooo!!!!"

'The Body Snatcher' has received a lot of criticism for not being involved in the biggest fight of his career and the biggest fight in British boxing history.

The all-British battle sold out Wembley Stadium within hours of going on sale. The authorities had to increase the capacity of the stadium to deal with the high demand.

Frank Warren reveals his anger at Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren revealed his frustrations with Dillian Whyte ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury. Fighters are expected to help in the promotional side of the fight to help sell it better, and attract more eyes to the event. The Queensberry Promotions CEO was even more agitated because he spent a record amount for the purse bid and Whyte did not help in promoting the fight at all.

In an interview with SecondsOut, he expressed his frustrations:

"Of course I'm upset, what we got to say then? We pay fighters to do nothing? Where does he think the money is generated from? It's generated from the promotion. It's not like 'Oh here's a purse bid, here's your money, sod off and show up on the night.' Did he do that for any fight that he had with Matchroom? Tell me did he not show up for one single fight, press conference, announcing the show for Matchroom?"

Interestingly, Whyte, in his first post about the fight, tagged Frank Warren, possibly in response to his comments.

