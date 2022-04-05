Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte priced at £24.95 on BT Sport UK PPV

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte will be priced at £24.95 on BT Sport Pay Per View in the UK, according to talkSPORT editor Michael Benson.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The BT Sport UK PPV price for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on April 23rd will be £24.95. The BT Sport UK PPV price for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on April 23rd will be £24.95.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are scheduled to fight on April 23 at Wembley Stadium for the WBC Heavyweight Championship. The British rivals will clash in one of the biggest UK bouts of all time, with over 90,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

After months of negotiations, it has been confirmed that the purse split will be 80-20 in favor of Fury. 'The Gypsy King' is expected to make at least £21.5 million from the fight and Whyte will take home a minimum of £5.5 million. The winner will also receive an additional £3 million from the 10% deposit.

So it is no surprise that the pay-per-view price is the same as when BT Sport Box Office showcased Fury vs. Wilder 3. With Fury fighting in the UK for the first time since 2018, the bout is likely to make 800,000 to 900,000 buys, according to Eddie Hearn. In an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn said:

"I think it could do 800,000, 900,000 [buys]. It would do over a million on Sky but not on BT. It's a big fight"

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview with Boxing Social below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: Is the pay-per-view worth it?

Coming off three impressive victories against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury is the bookies' favorite against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gyspy King' is still unbeaten and many boxing experts regard him as the best heavyweight in the world. Since teaming up with SugarHill Steward, the man from Manchester has displayed raw knockout power which has made him more of an all-round fighter.

Whyte, on the other hand, is the clear underdog in this upcoming bout. However, 'The Body Snatcher' has shown heart, tenacity and a devastating left hook in his professional career so far. In a recent video released by BT Sport, David Price gave Whyte a puncher's chance:

"He's a live underdog, he's got on of the best left hooks in the heavyweight divison in my opinion."

Watch David price give his take on the Fury vs. Whyte bout below:

Edited by C. Naik