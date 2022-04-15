"Ask Tyson Fury" - Dillian Whyte gets candid about his sparring sessions against 'The Gypsy King'

Dillian Whyte recently discussed his previous sparring sessions with upcoming opponent Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Body Snatcher' are set to clash later this month at Wembley Stadium. The bout is one of the biggest in British history and is expected to be one of the most highly-attended boxing matches of all-time.

The stakes of the fight have a lot to do with the two fighters' pedigree. Fury comes in holding an undefeated record, as well as the WBC and The Ring heavyweight crowns. Meanwhile, Whyte has won 12 of his last 13 contests and is the Interim WBC Heavyweight Champion.

While the 23rd will be the first time the two men have competed in a professionally sanctioned bout against each other, it's not their first encounter. Years ago, the two men trained together and sparred against one another. Whyte has now discussed what it was like to throw down with 'The Gypsy King' in the gym.

The 34-year-old discussed the upcoming fight during a virtual press conference earlier today. When asked about how his sparring went with Fury, he said:

"Ask Tyson Fury. He says he's an honest man and a straight forward man. He says he's this and he's that. Ask Tyson Fury. We're still waiting to find out what charity seven million pounds went to from the Wilder fight. We're still waiting to find out. He says he's an honest man, ask and see what he answers."

Watch Dillian Whyte discuss sparring with Fury in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte tells the media to "ask Tyson Fury" what happened in their sparring sessions…



[📽️ @TRBoxing] Dillian Whyte tells the media to "ask Tyson Fury" what happened in their sparring sessions…[📽️ @TRBoxing] https://t.co/e9oS3LLDlI

Tyson Fury donated millions from his first fight with Deontay Wilder

One of Dillian Whyte's comments about sparring was a reference to Tyson Fury allegedly donating a portion of his fight purse to charity.

'The Body Snatcher' insinuated that the WBC Heavyweight Champion never donated anything to anybody. While it has not been confirmed by any third-party, Fury said he was going to donate a portion of his 2018 fight purse against Deontay Wilder to charity, specifically to combat homelessness.

Following the fight, Fury confirmed that he did indeed donate millions to charity. However, Dillian Whyte clearly doesn't believe him. This is just one layer in many ongoing sources of the feud between the two heavyweights.

While the rivalry between Whyte and Fury is ongoing, it should be settled by the end of the month. The two heavyweights will collide at Wembley Stadium on April 23 in a battle for championship gold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard