"It is my goal" - Dmitry Bivol eyeing unification bout with Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol is interested in a light-heavyweight unification bout with Artur Beterbiev.

The Russian is fresh off his WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Title defense against Canelo Alvarez last month. Following the victory, many figured that there would be a second outing after the Mexican superstar indicated that he would activate his rematch clause.

Instead, Alvarez decided to have a trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin in September. With the bout now booked, Bivol has an opening in his schedule and he'd like to fight Artur Beterbiev in that slot.

The 37-year-old is hot off his knockout victory over Joe Smith Jr. last weekend. The win gave him three of the four titles at 175 pounds, and the only man standing left in his way to become an undisputed champion is Bivol. It seems that the WBA Champion is down for a possible clash between the two.

Following Beterbiev's knockout victory over Smith Jr., Bivol spoke to Sky Sports Boxing about a fight between the two. The WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion seemed down for the challenge, stating:

"Yes of course, it is my goal. I watched the [Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.] fight. As I have said before, I am very excited about unifying all the belts in the division."

Artur Beterbiev calls for a fight with Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol isn't the only man searching for an undisputed title match, Artur Beterbiev is interested in the fight as well.

The 37-year-old is expected to fight Anthony Yarde next. Prior to his knockout win over Joe Smith Jr. last Saturday night, the victor was expected to face 'The Beast from the East' later this year.

While the bout between Beterbiev and Yarde isn't set yet, it's expected for October. Furthermore, the matchup is expected to be the latter's home country of the U.K.

However, if it were up to Beterbiev, he would face Dmitry Bivol next. While speaking with FightHype, the 37-year-old stated that his ideal fight is with his fellow champion. In an interview, the WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion stated:

"I'd prefer to have a unification fight [with Bivol]. I hope it's next, because they always talk about they want to fight, let's go. He always tells that he wants to fight next, but I don't know what he knows about next... If he wants to fight, let's do it."

Watch Artur Beterbiev's interview with FightHype below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far