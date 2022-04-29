"I'm bigger than all of them" - Eddie Hearn talks about his strained relationship with PBC

Eddie Hearn believes he is way better than his competitor, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Hearn is the Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, a UK-based boxing promotion company. In a recent interview with IFL TV, he spoke about why he thinks he's better than not just PBC but also any other boxing promotional company. He said:

"But my relationship with TopRank is absolutely fine. You know, got calls with them today to talk about fights. My relationship with PBC, is quite poor, right. But I've got a very good relationship with Luis DeCubas. But they don't want to make fights outside of the platforms."

He added:

"I don't really, but I will do, you've seen me do that in the past but you know, I'm bigger than all of them. So maybe we just blow them out of the game day by day."

Eddie Hearn is currently one of the biggest promoters in the world. He has names such as Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, and until very recently, Devin Haney was under his promotional umbrella. However, Canelo and Haney are not under contract with Matchroom Boxing and can part ways with Hearn at any time.

As long as the Brit has Canelo with him, he will remain one of the biggest promoters in the world. The Mexican P4P champion is one of the biggest draws in boxing and breaks attendance records regularly. It will be interesting to see how long Canelo decides to work with Hearn.

Eddie Hearn shuts down Canelo Alvarez's critiques

Eddie Hearn has responded to claims that Canelo Alvarez is ducking big fights. Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz tweeted out saying the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world was ducking big fights and fighting nobodies.

Canelo replied to his tweet asking who he was. In a recent interview with Fighthub, Hearn responded to Adelaziz's comments, saying:

"Anyone who criticizes the resume of Canelo Alvarez has absolutely no f***ing clue about anything... we'd love to make the Usman fight with Canelo Alvarez, of course, who wouldn't? But, I don't really see that that's really a fight that is appealing to Alvarez for anything other than money."

It will be interesting to see if the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman ever gets set up. Canelo has not yet denied the possibility of a fight against the UFC Welterweight Champion of the world.

