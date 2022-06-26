"He's a genius" - Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez can beat Dmitry Bivol in a rematch

Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez has the ability to defeat Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. Despite being the favorite, Canelo lost a 12-round unanimous decision to Bivol back in May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez was dominated by the Russian and struggled to land any clean punches.

Watch the fight highlights between Canelo and Bivol here:

The former pound-for-pound king is now set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in a trilogy fight as part of his two-fight deal with DAZN. However, Canelo has made it clear that he wants to avenge his defeat to Bivol in the future.

Here's what Eddie Hearn said in an interview with EsNews:

"Bivol won well last time... Whatever it was, he deserved to win the fight and some people will look at what happened in the fight and think 'how can he do anything different?' Well, he can, because he's a genius and he will want to do something different, but the focus is on this fight [Golovkin]. If Canelo can beat Golovkin, I think you will see the Bivol fight."

Watch the full interview here:

Canelo Alvarez still believes he is the pound-for-pound king

Despite losing to Bivol convincingly, Canelo Alvarez still considers himself the best fighter in the world because of his willingness to take risks.

Here's what Canelo said in a recent interview with Fight Hype:

"I still feel like I'm the best, I'm an individual that goes up and down in different weight divisions, no one does that. Everyone fears losing. But when you look for greatness, inevitably, you will have some stumbles. But that doesn't mean I am not the best, I am the best, I feel the best, I feel that I am the undisputed champion of my weight division."

Watch the full interview:

Canelo is one of the most active fighters in the world and has fought in three different weight divisions in the last four years. This includes 160, 168 and, most recently, 175 lbs.

The Mexican superstar famously moved up two weight divisions in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight after facing Danny Jacobs at middleweight. Canelo knocked out Kovalev with a devastating right-hand and became a four-division world champion.

Watch the full fight replay between Canelo and Kovalev:

