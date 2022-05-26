"He was expected to win that fight" - Eddie Hearn analyzes Canelo Alvarez's loss against Dmitry Bivol ahead of the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy 

In an interview with DAZN Boxing, Eddie Hearn explained why Canelo Alvarez's trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin could be bigger than his match with Dmitry Bivol. Hearn stated:

"Coming off of two losses almost makes your career in the balance. We know that Canelo Alvarez went up to 175, he was expected to win that fight, let's not get it mixed. We know who Bivol is, but Canelo Alvarez was expected to win that fight. He didn't win it, now he comes back to defend his championships against GGG, he has to win this fight. If he loses to GGG on September 17, where do you go from there?"

Hearn believes that the GGG trilogy match will prove to be bigger than the Bivol fight because more is on the line for Alvarez. With his super middleweight belts on the line, Alvarez' legacy as the greatest could hang in the balance, putting added pressure on the champion.

Oscar De La Hoya had some strong words about Canelo Alvarez and Eddie Hearn regarding the Bivol fight. When speaking with talkSPORT, he stated that he thought it was a stupid move, considering he didn't believe that Alvarez had anything to gain from the fight:

"It was the dumbest move in boxing history. I would've never allowed Canelo to fight Bivol."

The loss to Bivol may prove helpful in creating hype for the Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight now that Alvarez needs to prove he can come back from his second ever loss and retain his titles.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Their first match in 2017 ended in a controversial split draw. In their second bout, Alvarez managed to walk away with the win, but some still considered it to be cut too close to be called a concise win.

After his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, Alvarez went on a tear, claiming belts, demanding greatness, and solidifiying himself as one of the best to ever do it. GGG recently returned to the ring after 2 years away and defeated Ryota Murata in April.

The two will now meet in the ring for their final fight in September, though the location has yet to be announced. Fans will be eager to see how well Alvarez can bounce back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol, or if Golovkin will become the third man to hand him a loss.

