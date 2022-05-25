"The shame about it" - Frank Warren talks about Canelo Alvarez losing to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez suffered the second loss of his professional boxing career earlier this month, coming up short against Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren recently gave his take on the Mexican star's failed attempt at the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Alvarez lost via unanimous decision to Bivol, a decision that Warren agreed with. In an interview with iFL TV, the boxing promoter gave his assessment of the fight, citing the impact of the size difference between the two boxers.

"I always feel a good big one will always beat a good little one. He's a natural fighter, he boxed well, Bivol, and he won the fight. He won it and there is no doubt about it, everybody knows that. I mean, Canelo more than anybody."

Discussing the ramifications of the result, Warren added:

"I think what the shame about it is that he got beaten by a fighter in Bivol who in the States nobody knew who he was... That sort of invincibility of Canelo is now gone, beaten by a fighter who was basically an unknown."

Watch Frank Warren's interview with iFL TV below:

Dmitry Bivol put on a masterclass against the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion to successfully defend his WBA Light Heavyweight Title. Canelo Alvarez struggled against the distance management and reach of Bivol. He looked uncharacteristically slow throughout the bout.

It was Alvarez's first loss since 2013, when he came up short against Floyd Mayweather Jr. While the Mexican superstar did initially show interest in an immediate rematch with Bivol, he will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout later this year.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside @Canelo plans on defending his super middleweight titles against GGG in Sept. before attempting to fight Bivol again at light heavyweight. (via @ChavaESPN .@Canelo plans on defending his super middleweight titles against GGG in Sept. before attempting to fight Bivol again at light heavyweight. (via @ChavaESPN) https://t.co/MYBntJ8qf0

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 announced for September 17th

It was recently announced that Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in September for his highly anticipated trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. Alvarez posted a short promo for the fight on Twitter along with the following caption:

"I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. It's time to end what we started and defend our titles. #CaneloGGG3 this September 17th 🇲🇽 Venue to be confirmed."

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 Sede por confirmar.



I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. 🏻 Venue to be confirmed. Estoy muy contento de brindarles las mejores peleas y esta no será la excepción. #CaneloGGG3 este 17 de SeptiembreSede por confirmar.I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. #CaneloGGG3 this Sep 17thVenue to be confirmed. Estoy muy contento de brindarles las mejores peleas y esta no será la excepción. #CaneloGGG3 este 17 de Septiembre 👊🏻🇲🇽 Sede por confirmar.I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. #CaneloGGG3 this Sep 17th 👊🏻🇲🇽 Venue to be confirmed. https://t.co/ow26TlWrmX

The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin has been well-documented.

The duo locked horns for the first time back in 2017 and the bout was controversially declared a draw. In the subsequent rematch a year later, Alvarez came away with a majority decision victory, with many claiming that 'GGG' deserved to get the nod instead.

DAZN @dazngroup



Canelo vs. GGG III confirmed for Sept. 17, live on DAZN around the world and DAZN PPV in the U.S. & Canada (excl. Latin America, Mexico & Kazakhstan).



Find out more about the epic and long-awaited clash here



dazngroup.com/canelo-ggg-3/



#CaneloGGGIII The trilogy is ON🥊Canelo vs. GGG III confirmed for Sept. 17, live on DAZN around the world and DAZN PPV in the U.S. & Canada (excl. Latin America, Mexico & Kazakhstan).Find out more about the epic and long-awaited clash here The trilogy is ON🥊 Canelo vs. GGG III confirmed for Sept. 17, live on DAZN around the world and DAZN PPV in the U.S. & Canada (excl. Latin America, Mexico & Kazakhstan). Find out more about the epic and long-awaited clash here 👇dazngroup.com/canelo-ggg-3/#CaneloGGGIII https://t.co/60371wLRV9

Edited by C. Naik