"Biggest star in the sport with Canelo" - Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua is boxing's "golden ticket"

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua is boxing's "golden ticket," calling him the sport's biggest star alongside Canelo Alvarez.

While many consider 'AJ' to be one of the biggest boxing personalities in the UK, the Matchroom boxing promoter has labeled him as boxing's biggest global attraction.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn revealed that he has received a "dozen" of messages from representatives of the fighters who want to take on Joshua next. He said:

"I've had like a dozen Heavyweights, well, representatives of Heavyweights message me and say, some of them are quite ridiculous, I won't tell you names, but it's like it's the golden goose isn't he? It's the absolute Willy Wonka's golden ticket to fight Anthony Joshua, biggest star in the sport with Canelo Alvarez. So everyone is queuing up and we'll do the right deal and we'll get the right fight."

Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua wants to take on Deontay Wilder

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Joshua's next fight over recent weeks. Although 'AJ' was originally set to go up against Oleksandr Usyk in the summer, the fight has become increasingly unlikely amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the highly anticipated rematch looks set to be pushed further back, Anthony Joshua wants to squeeze in an interim fight in between. Interestingly, 'AJ' is not looking to take on an easy opponent, instead he wants to take on Deontay Wilder, as revealed by Eddie Hearn.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn claimed that Joshua's top choice is to face 'The Bronze Bomber' in the summer. He said:

"If you said to 'AJ' right now, 'Who's your top choice?', he'd probably go for Deontay Wilder. It's not an interim fight, it could be a bigger fight than Oleksandr Usyk. Everyone's just going to think I'm championing 'AJ', but this guy has proved time and time again, he has no fear of fighting these people."

It will be interesting to see if there's any progress made on the potential bout between Joshua and Wilder in the coming days.

