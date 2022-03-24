"The only fight he wants" - Eddie Hearn reveals talks for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk are back on

Eddie Hearn now believes all talk of an interim fight for Anthony Joshua is out of the window.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has revealed that all the focus is now back on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch. In an interview with Boxing Social, he gave fans an update on the situation:

"Um, I've gone from pretty sure it'll happen, to actually don't think it'll happen to back to pretty sure it'll happen. So, let's see, maybe we'll have another chat tomorrow or we'll put something out tonight. But I think right now we expect to see that fight in June and, you know I spoke to AJ last night, the only fight he wants. He's happy, so let's you know, if Usyk could get to camp which it looks like he can, let's get the fight moving."

Take a look at the interview:

Hearn believes that the rematch is on. Recently, news broke that 'The Cat' was allowed to leave his country in order to train for his next fight. Ever since then, fans have been wondering if this means that the highly-awaited rematch between 'AJ' and Usyk is on. For the Brit, it is a shot at redemption to get back his world titles.

For Usyk, on the other hand it's his first title defense. He gets a chance to prove that what happened the first time was not a fluke and establish himself as a dominant champion.

Anthony Joshua reveals a piece of advice he got from his brother

'AJ' has been very active on social media recently, always engaging with his fans. Today, he tweeted something that his brother told him:

"My bro said to me : The fans are paying for brutality! It’s just the way it is"

Take a look at the tweet:

What his brother meant by that is often what fans want to see most is brutal knockouts and punches. Anytime a fan pays for a ticket or a pay-per-view, they expect fireworks, knockouts and violent fights. They pay to watch boxers leave their blood, sweat, and tears inside the ring. That's what sells the fights, moreso than good boxing technique or a timid fight.

