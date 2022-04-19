"He's got to disrupt the rhythm" - Eddie Hearn compares Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn spoke about the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The Matchroom Boxing Chairman is supporting 'The Body Snatcher'. Hearn appeared on the talkSPORT radio show to talk about the Fury vs. Whyte fight where he compared it to Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk:

"The power in this fight for me, comes from Dillian Whyte. I think Dillian's got to get into the fight, he's got to disrupt the rhythm of Tyson Fury, which is very difficult to do. We saw that with Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk. He failed to do that, he failed to disrupt the rhythm of Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will box a very safe fight in this fight, I think he will try and control the pace."

When Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk, the Brit looked lost inside the ring. It looked as though Usyk was the champion. He kept getting more comfortable and confident as the rounds progressed but for 'AJ' the exact opposite happened. He was not threatening Usyk offensively, in any way. According to Eddie Hearn, Whyte needs to do that to Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is an extremely confident fighter, so Whyte will have to disrupt his rhythm and make him feel unsure of himself to get the advantage.

Eddie Hearn believes Dillian Whyte can win against Tyson Fury by knockout

In the same interview with talkSPORT, Eddie Hearn also spoke about why he believes 'The Body Snatcher' will win the fight against Fury. The Matchroom Boxing Chairman has said that Whyte has the power to knock Tyson Fury out:

"Dillian Whyte can win this fight by knockout. I think he will lose most rounds to be honest with you. Because I think Tyson is very difficult to win rounds against. But if Tyson gets sloppy, Tyson gets hurt, and like I said, disrupt the rhythm, cut him off. I mean it's technical, but Anthony didn't do it against Usyk. You know, cut him off in the ring and when he touches that rope, unload everything, doesn't matter."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Dillian Whyte can win by knockout!”



After three long years of waiting, Dillian Whyte gets his title shot. He will look to leave it all out in the ring when he fights Fury. With less than a week left to go before the fight, the hype is real.

Edited by John Cunningham