Eddie Hearn confirms talks with Jake Paul for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor II

Katie Taylor has a wealth of options for her next fight, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Taylor's preferred fight is a rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Hearn has confirmed that talks with Jake Paul have already started:

“For me I’d like to make the Amanda Serrano rematch. I think it's such a great fight and were talking to Jake Paul at the moment and if we can agree terms, we’d love to go straight into that and do it again and create an event that can be remembered even beyond Madison Square Garden.”

Watch Eddie Hearn speak to iFL TV:

If the rematch does not come to fruition, there are other options for Katie Taylor in a future fight. Former boxer and current UFC star Holly Holm is a possible opponent for Taylor. Another name that Hearn mentioned was Bellator Fighter Cris Cyborg. Taylor has said in the past said she is open to fighting Cyborg.

A possible return to Ireland awaits Taylor in her next fight. The Irish government has reportedly contacted promoter Eddie Hearn, speaking about the feasibility of a fight in Croke Park, Dublin. Taylor has not fought in Ireland in her entire professional career.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano I was a resounding success

The first fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been referred to as the biggest fight in women's boxing history. At one point during the fight, it appeared that Serrano would stop Taylor. Instead, Taylor held on and used her skills to make it to the end.

The fight ended in a split decision, with two judges scoring the fight for Taylor 96-93, and 97-93 and one judge scoring it 96-94 for Serrano.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#TaylorSerrano | @autozone Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano by split decision in a Fight of the Year contender Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano by split decision in a Fight of the Year contender 🌟#TaylorSerrano | @autozone https://t.co/WaWlUUCN8K

Whilst there was some debate about the scorecards, many observers commended it for being one of the most entertaining fights of the year. It lived up to its billing of the greatest female fight of all time and a rematch has been eagerly anticipated.

Taylor-Serrano I was not the first time that the two promoters had worked together. Eddie Hearn handed Jake Paul his professional debut on the undercard of a Demetrius Andrade fight. Paul has said that Serrano is willing to travel to Ireland for the rematch.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul says Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano was a "robbery" and calls for the rematch…



[📽️ @JakePaul] Jake Paul says Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano was a "robbery" and calls for the rematch…[📽️ @JakePaul] https://t.co/FnND8gyGfr

Edited by John Cunningham