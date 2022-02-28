"It'd be very difficult not to be with Canelo Alvarez" - Eddie Hearn chooses Canelo Alvarez over Dmitry Bivol

Eddie Hearn was asked who his loyalties lie with in the upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. An interviewer from Boxing King Media asked Hearn this question because he promotes both fighters. Hearn replied:

"I mean I represent both guys but, you know, I mean It'd be very difficult not to be with Canelo Alvarez. Got a great relationship, my job is to give Bivol opportunities. Which we've delivered him the biggest fight in boxing. I wish him all the best, it's a great fight."

It's safe to say Eddie Hearn is rooting for Canelo Alvarez to win on May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. Why wouldn't he? He just signed one of the biggest contracts with Canelo Alvarez, a two-fight deal that sees him fight Bivol, followed by Gennadiy Golovkin. Another reason Hearn would want Canelo to win is so that the second fight can be set up.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego! This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego! 🇲🇽 https://t.co/RQt3Y6sPyo

Canelo's fight with 'Triple G' will only take place if he beats Bivol. The highly-awaited trilogy fight between 'Triple G' and Canelo has the potential to be the biggest fight of the year. The only man standing in Canelo's way is Dmitry Bivol. Gennadiy Golovkin is the only man since Floyd Mayweather who has been able to test Canelo's limits. So 'Cinnamon' will look to close that chapter once and for all in their third fight.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: Canelo Alvarez and manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso are also planning a third fight with Matchroom that will take place in December. The three-fight plan with DAZN is worth up to $160 million. Sources: Canelo Alvarez and manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso are also planning a third fight with Matchroom that will take place in December. The three-fight plan with DAZN is worth up to $160 million.

Eddie Hearn reveals his excitement after signing Canelo Alvarez deal

Matchroom Boxing Chairman and promoter Eddie Hearn was ecstatic after signing a two-fight deal with P4P king Canelo Alvarez. In an interview with IFL TV, he revealed his excitement:

"We're gonna bring the US fight fans, the worldwide fight fans an incredible night of boxing May seventh on DAZN. Again in September, hopefully in December as well. For me personally, it's the ultimate honor to have someone like Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso believe in me, choose me as the guy to take their career forward, it's a blessing, it's an honor and we're gonna deliver for them and give the fight fans an incredible year with Canelo Alvarez."

Hearn has been working non-stop to make this deal happen and finally seeing it come to fruition has been delightful for him. It will be interesting to see how long this partnership between Hearn and Canelo lasts.

