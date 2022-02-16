Eddie Hearn reportedly receiving offers from all over the world for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II 

Eddie Hearn has currently getting a lot of offers from a variety of nations to host Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.

Hearn is currently in Dubai, taking a look at a proposed location to hold the fight. The fight was originally supposed to take place in Ukraine at the behest of Usyk. However, since Ukraine is currently on high alert amidst a threat of invasion from Russia, Usyk's preference has been ruled out.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn is at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE today. He revealed last week that he was set for meetings around the world to discuss potential site deals to host the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch in May. Eddie Hearn is at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE today. He revealed last week that he was set for meetings around the world to discuss potential site deals to host the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch in May. https://t.co/rPgsiFcBBn

Michael Benson revealed on Twitter that Eddie Hearn was at the Burj Al Arab today scouting venues for the fight. The promoter revealed last week that he had offers from around the world. He will now travel to attend meetings for the location of the fight. The first fight took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Anthony Joshua is more than ready for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua is more than ready for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk 👀 https://t.co/brCNc6q8b0

'AJ' fought in his own backyard and lost against 'The Cat'. Usyk pulled out a sensational performance over twelve rounds to dethrone Joshua. Joshua did not know what hit him and had no answer for Usyk's movement and speed. He will now look to avenge his loss and win his titles back.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Vitali Klitschko says Anthony Joshua should use his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to prove he deserves a shot at Tyson Fury Vitali Klitschko says Anthony Joshua should use his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to prove he deserves a shot at Tyson Fury 😤 https://t.co/DpEUVCrobi

The winner of the fight will challenge the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight for the mantle of Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Eddie Hearn tried to convince Anthony Joshua to accept Tyson Fury's step-aside offer

Eddie Hearn revealed that he tried to convince 'AJ' to accept the step-aside offer from Tyson Fury so he can get more time to train and earn a lot of money:

"I was a believer, being quite honest that the step-aside and the whole deal to fight the winner of that fight was a quite sensible move. But honestly, never wanted to do it and I actually in the end, sort of convinced him it was half a good idea. And now he probably thinks I wish I would have shut my mouth to start with."

Take a look at the interview:

However, 'AJ' was always against accepting the step-aside deal because he didn't want to look like he ducked from a fight. Joshua's fighter mentality made him decline the deal. Now, all of his focus is on getting his titles back from Usyk.

For Usyk this is a great chance to prove that he has what it takes to eventually be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. For Joshua, this fight is a second chance at staking a claim to fight Tyson Fury for all of the gold.

