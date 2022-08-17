"At the end of the sixth round i want this fight over" - Eddie Hearn reveals what he told Anthony Joshua during open workouts ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Eddie Hearn, promoter of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, recently revealed the advice that he gave to the former for the bout.

Joshua aims to regain the WBA, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Championship against the Ukrainian on August 13 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Speaking after Joshua performed at the open workouts, Hearn said:

“By the time that bell rings at the end of the sixth round, I want this fight over, or I want Oleksandr Usyk physically in a place he wishes he never returns to. If you let this man get into his rhythm you have no chance of winning this fight and that is what happened in the first fight."

He added:

"Six rounds passed, Usyk got better and better and before you know it he gets back in the changing room. Get in there, get amongst him make it count make him pay. We come into this fight as challengers”

Eddie Hearn wants his fighter to have an aggressive game plan in the bout against Usyk. He believes that Joshua cannot afford to let Usyk settle in and find his rhythm else ‘AJ’ will be in danger of losing the bout.

A big topic ahead of the bout has been that Joshua must use physicality against Usyk, who is considered a better boxer.

In the first fight, however, Usyk looked more likely to get a stoppage victory. Anthony Joshua will need to employ a different gameplan and what that is remains to be seen.

Anthony Joshua wants to knockout a man that has never been knocked down

Even people in Joshua’s camp have suggested the two-time world heavyweight champion must enter the bout with the knockout in mind.

Oleksandr Usyk, however, has never been knocked down as a professional fighter. The Ukrainian has not looked particularly troubled nor has he been in a situation where he has been hanging on to his opponent because he has felt hurt.

Undoubtedly, Usyk will be difficult to beat and Anthony Joshua will need to show something special to be able to hurt the champion. Joshua has shown that he is capable of producing knockouts, as the Brit has 22 KOs in his 24 bouts. ‘

'AJ’ has also shown that he has a great ability to finish his opponents when they get hurt. Whilst some fighters have concussive one-punch power ability like Deontay Wilder, Joshua’s power however comes through throwing combinations.

