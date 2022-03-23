Eddie Hearn reveals Canelo Alvarez's ideal December fight location

Eddie Hearn has revealed some details regarding Canelo Alvarez's December outing.

Last month, it was announced that the Mexican superstar had signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing. The contract is reportedly worth a whopping $160 million dollars, and is one of the biggest deals in boxing history.

As part of that announcement, the first two bouts were announced. Alvarez's first outing for Matchroom will come in May against Dmitry Bivol, and will follow-up with a trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin in September. What went unannounced was his opponent and destination for his final fight, which is slated for December.

Eddie Hearn has now revealed some details regarding the last fight of Alvarez's contract. As first reported by TalkSPORT's Michael Benson, the four-divison champion is aiming to fight in either London or Guadalajara. Hearn also stated that John Ryder, Ilunga Makabu and the winner of the Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards are potential opponents.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez wants to fight in London or Guadalajara in December, Eddie Hearn told me today. He named the Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards winner, John Ryder and Ilunga Makabu as potential opponents. Canelo set to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, then Gennady Golovkin on Sept 17th. Canelo Alvarez wants to fight in London or Guadalajara in December, Eddie Hearn told me today. He named the Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards winner, John Ryder and Ilunga Makabu as potential opponents. Canelo set to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, then Gennady Golovkin on Sept 17th.

Eddie Hearn has previously spoken about having Canelo Alvarez fight in Mexico

While it remains to be seen if he will truly fight in Mexico, Eddie Hearn would seemingly love to have Canelo Alvarez fight there. Alvarez hasn't fought in Mexico since 2011, when he knocked out Kermit Clinton. The bout was a high-profile title defense for the still rising Mexican.

While Alvarez fighting anywhere would be a big event, it makes a lot of sense for him to return home to fight. It's a storyline that sells itself and that's perhaps why the head of Matchroom would like to promote the Mexican superstar's return to his home country.

Hearn has previously discussed wanting to promote an Alvarez fight in Mexico with Fight Hub TV. Noting that it would be a historical event, the promoter said:

"Even though I'm British, to do a Canelo fight in Mexico would be one for the ages. We could look back on that for years to come and say this was just incredible."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Edited by C. Naik