"One for the ages"- Eddie Hearn expresses his desire to do a Canelo Alvarez fight in Mexico

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's planned fight in December could take place in either London or the boxing great's home country of Mexico.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the promoter said:

"Even though I'm British, to do a Canelo fight in Mexico would be one for the ages. We could look back on that for years to come and say this was just incredible."

Canelo has not fought in Mexico since 2011, long before his rise to the status of global star. At that time, he defended his WBC Super Welterweight Title by knocking out Kermit Cintron in the fifth round at the Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico in Mexico City.

Current pound-for-pound king Canelo could follow in the footsteps of his Mexican predecessor, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. He headlined at the Estadio Azteca in 1993 in front of 132,247 spectators, a tally that represented the second highest attendance in boxing history.

Eddie Hearn also revealed that the most likely opponent for Canelo's December homecoming fight would be Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Title. The fight could also take place in London, with John Ryder in the opposite corner.

Eddie Hearn is loving working with Canelo

Further in the interview, Hearn went on to speak about how much he enjoys working with Canelo. The Englishman said:

"In England, they take the mickey out of me for being a Canelo fanboy, but I am! One, he's the easiest person I've ever worked with. Two, he's the best fighter I've ever worked with and three, he's the biggest draw I've ever worked with. So, for us it's massive and it's enjoyable. That's the most important thing."

Eddie Hearn has been Canelo's chosen promoter to work with ever since he split with his long-time promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. Hearn oversaw Canelo's fights with Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo's most recent outing, an Undisputed Super Middleweight Title fight against Caleb Plant, was promoted by Premier Boxing Champions. However, Canelo has now returned to Eddie Hearn.

The latest agreement between the pair is reportedly a three-fight deal worth $160 million. It will include fights against Dmitry Bivol in May, Gennady Golovkin in September and then the third aforementioned fight in December.

