Canelo Alvarez's deal with Eddie Hearn and DAZN reportedly worth a whopping $160 million

Canelo Alvarez's deal with Eddie Hearn now has more clarity as the Mexican superstar's deal with Matchroom Boxing is going to be three fights for $160 million.

The confirmation comes just a day after Alvarez officially announced that he's going to be signing with Eddie Hearn's promotional stable. He turned down a two-fight deal from Al Heymon and PBC in order to sign with Matchroom Boxing.

It's hard to fault him for that decision, as he's going to be earning a massive amount of money for signing with Hearn. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of Alvarez's contract.

The news of the third fight is intriguing. The discussion regarding Alvarez's decision was reported to be between which two-fight deal to take. However, it seems that there will be an additional bout on his Matchroom deal. His final bout with Eddie Hearn is expected to take place in December this year.

Canelo Alvarez's deal with Eddie Hearn and DAZN will reportedly be worth up to $160million if it becomes a three-fight deal for Dmitry Bivol, Gennady Golovkin and then a third fight in December. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

Canelo Alvarez will face Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin as part of his new deal

Canelo Alvarez's third bout in December doesn't have an opponent. But the Mexican superstar is expected to face Dmitry Bivol in May, and Gennady Golovkin in September.

The fight with the Russian will be Alvarez's first bout at light-heavyweight since his November 2019 knockout victory over Sergey Kovalev. With that win, he became one of the few four-division champions in boxing history. He'll be looking to add to his trophy case in May against Bivol.

His bout with Golovkin is expected to be one of the biggest bouts of the year. 'GGG' and Alvarez have fought twice before, with both bouts being blockbuster events. The first bout in 2017 saw a controversial split draw, while their second encounter the following year saw the Mexican claim a close majority win.

Now, almost four years later, the two are set to do battle once again. Despite their time out of the ring, they still have a true dislike for one another. 'GGG' recently opined that he was robbed in both fights with the Mexican.

Based on Alvarez's two bookings set already, he'll likely have another huge matchup to close out the calendar year.

