Eddie Hearn pinpoints the real reason why Dillian Whyte lost to Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about what went wrong for Dillian Whyte in his fight against Tyson Fury. On April 23, 'The Gypsy King' took on Dillian Whyte with his WBC Heavyweight Title on the line. The 33-year-old delivered a highlight reel knockout in the sixth round of the fight to secure a win in his homecoming bout. Per Michael Benson on Twitter, here's what Eddie Hearn felt went wrong for Whyte:

"Inactivity didn't help, but [he] was beaten by a very good heavyweight."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn on what went wrong for Dillian Whyte against Tyson Fury: "Inactivity didn't help, but [he] was beaten by a very good heavyweight." Eddie Hearn on what went wrong for Dillian Whyte against Tyson Fury: "Inactivity didn't help, but [he] was beaten by a very good heavyweight."

'The Gypsy King' fought in front of a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 people at the Wembley Stadium. For the first time in over three years, the 33-year-old was fighting in the United Kingdom. What made it even more special was the fact that it could be the last time fans get to see 'The Gypsy King' inside the ring. Fury announced that this would be his last fight.

Tyson Fury wants to spend more time with his family, especially his wife and kids. He spoke about how he wants to get out of the public eye and live a more private life. It will be interesting to see if Fury can resist the urge to fight and perform in front of the fans, since he is the people's champion. Fans will be begging 'The Gypsy King' to return to the ring.

Eddie Hearn still believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn was answering fan questions via Instagram when a fan asked him whether Anthony Joshua could beat Tyson Fury. Hearn's previous prediction of 'The Body Snatcher' knocking Fury out went wrong. Here's what he had to say about 'AJ' fighting Fury, via Michael Benson on Twitter:

"Always believed he can - need to take care of Usyk first!"

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn remains adamant that Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury… Eddie Hearn remains adamant that Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury… https://t.co/xxeLKdWhM0

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman believes Joshua has what it takes to beat Fury. However, he first has to overcome Oleksandr Usyk, who is the current Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. 'The Cat' dethroned 'AJ' in September last year where he put on a masterclass performance against the Brit. They are now scheduled to fight in a rematch this year.

The winner of the fight was likely to fight Tyson Fury in an undisputed title showdown. However, now that Fury has announced his retirement, fans are left wondering if they will ever get to see 'AJ' fight 'The Gypsy King'.

Edited by Allan Mathew