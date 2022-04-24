Watch: Tyson Fury video calls Eddie Hearn as he celebrates his win over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury put on a spectacular performance in his homecoming. He fought Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd of 94,000 people. Following his win over 'The Body Snatcher', Fury went into celebration mode drinking and enjoying time with his family.

In a video posted on Twitter by Michael Benson, 'The Gypsy King' can be seen video calling Eddie Hearn over FaceTime.

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury celebrating his win over Dillian Whyte today and even getting Eddie Hearn on FaceTime during lunch…



[📽️ Sheesh Chigwell & Ty Mitchell] Tyson Fury celebrating his win over Dillian Whyte today and even getting Eddie Hearn on FaceTime during lunch…[📽️ Sheesh Chigwell & Ty Mitchell] https://t.co/sLjagK0oot

Fury started off slow, trying to figure out Dillian Whyte in the first few rounds. As the rounds progressed, 'The Gypsy King' got more confident and began picking up the pace.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury 🥊



Thank you Wembley, We Made History!



God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ I Came I Saw I ConqueredThank you Wembley, We Made History!God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing I Came I Saw I Conquered 👑🥊Thank you Wembley, We Made History! God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing https://t.co/SYsX17A9vA

Throughout the fight, Fury hardly threw an uppercut. However, in the sixth round of the scheduled 12-round fight, 'The Gypsy King' threw a textbook uppercut that knocked Whyte out cold. 'The Body Snatcher' beat the count and got to his feet, however, he could not steady himself and tumbled around the ring. The referee saw enough and called a stop to the contest.

Eddie Hearn predicted Dillian Whyte would knock Tyson Fury out

Throughout the build-up to the fight, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman predicted that 'The Body Snatcher' would knock Fury out. In an interview with iFL TV, the DAZN spokesperson spoke about the fight between Fury and Whyte. He discussed how he thought 'The Body Snatcher' would knock 'The Gypsy King' out:

"I think it's a very tough fight. On paper right now, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, but Dillian Whtye can beat anybody on his day. You know sometimes when you look at a fight and you say how can they win? He can knock Tyson Fury out. Dillian Whyte has the power, the one-punch power and he's a fantastic body puncher as well to knock someone out."

Watch the interview down below:

Eddie Hearn was on Dillian Whyte's side and has a good relationship with the 34-year-old. He also wanted to attend the fight and be in Whyte's corner. However, Hearn was not ultimately in attendance at Wembley Stadium.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn asked if he'll be attending Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: "I don't think I'm allowed, but I was thinking about going in the corner and carrying the bucket. I would do that. I would put on a Dillian Whyte t-shirt and carry the bucket in the corner." [@Boxing_Social] Eddie Hearn asked if he'll be attending Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: "I don't think I'm allowed, but I was thinking about going in the corner and carrying the bucket. I would do that. I would put on a Dillian Whyte t-shirt and carry the bucket in the corner." [@Boxing_Social]

Edited by John Cunningham