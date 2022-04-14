"Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world" - Eddie Hearn talks Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte 

Eddie Hearn has spoken about the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. The fight is set to be the biggest in British boxing history and is set to break the attendance record at the historic Wembley Stadium. In an interview with IFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman spoke about how tough the fight would be for 'The Gypsy King':

"I think it's a very tough fight. On paper right now, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, but Dillian Whtye can beat anybody on his day. You know sometimes when you look at a fight and you say how can they win? He can knock Tyson Fury out. Dillian Whyte has the power, the one-punch power and he's a fantastic body puncher as well to knock someone out."

Tyson Fury is set to fight Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23. For Whyte, this is the biggest fight of his life and he gets his shot at the title in three years. 'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, is defending his WBC title for the first time against someone other than Deontay Wilder. 'The Gypsy King' has also claimed that this is his last fight.

During the fight announcement press conference, Fury claimed that he might retire after this fight.

Eddie Hearn reveals who's next for Ryan Garcia

Eddie Hearn also spoke about what's next for Ryan Garcia following his win over Emmanuel Tagoe. 'KingRy' took on Ghanian Emmanuel Tagoe and went the distance for the first time ever. Garcia was fighting after a long lay-off and looked to come back with a bang. However, the Ghanian veteran foiled 'KIngRy's plans by holding on till the 12th round.

In an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show' Eddie Hearn spoke about who's next for Ryan Garcia:

"But really good for Ryan to get 12 rounds in the bank. And also, listen really good to hear Ryan say after, I need another fight, you know I need to stay active. Because that's definitely what Ryan Garcia needs in his life. I've got just the guy back, I've got just the guy. Listen, there's a Cinderella story in the UK, it's a guy called Maxi Hughes who's on one of the most incredible runs in the division."

Ryan Garcia is back in business and wants to get himself a title shot. His aim is to become a world champion by the end of this year. However, he will have to take on a few more fighters before he can get a title shot. Maxi Hughes could possibly be the perfect next fight for 'KingRy'.

