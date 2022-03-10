Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury doesn't have the power to knock out Dillian Whyte

In a recent interview with DAZN boxing, matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his opinion that Tyson Fury does not possess the punching power to knock out Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury is scheduled to fight Whyte on April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium where it is reported that a record-breaking one hundred thousand fans could be in attendance.

'The Gypsy King' will put his WBC title on the line and fight for the first time on British soil since defeating Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Fury is coming off a highly-entertaining trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder where he knocked the American out in round 11. On the other hand, Whyte's last bout was against 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin who he stopped in round 4 after shockingly being knocked out in his first encounter with the Russian.

Since teaming up with Sugar Hill Steward, Fury has adopted a new come-forward style which has allowed him to gain two stoppage victories against Wilder.

In the second Wilder fight, Fury bullied the 'Bronze Bomber' for seven rounds and dropped him twice before eventually stopping him. Likewise, in the trilogy fight, Wilder was knocked down twice before Fury landed a devastating right hook to end the bout.

Eddie Hearn believes Whyte will win by knockout

Despite Fury's recent wins, Eddie Hearn believes that Dillian Whyte will win by knockout instead. He continued by saying:

"I believe actually when they trade up left hooks Tyson Fury will go to sleep, and he will go to sleep in round 11."

Whyte has accumulated 19 KOs out of 28 victories and has demonstrated a phenomenal left hook. The man from Brixton famously knocked out Dereck Chisora with one punch in their second grudge fight. Not to mention, landing the same left hook against Povetkin prior to forcing a stoppage.

As for Fury, in spite of showcasing his punching power against Wilder, has been dropped a total of four times in his last three bouts.

Therefore, will Eddie Hearn be proven right when Fury and Whyte meet inside the ring?

Here is another interview where Hearn explains how Whyte can knock Fury out:

