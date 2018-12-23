Whyte KOs Chisora in round 11 of heavyweight fight

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte stopped Dereck Chisora in the 11th round of an all-British heavyweight bout at the 02 Arena on Saturday to make a claim to be Anthony Joshua's next challenger.

A largely competitive fight was instantly ended when Whyte threw a powerful left hook that left Chisora unconscious and down for worryingly long. Chisora landed heavily on his head but gradually recovered after attention from his team, potentially leaving him facing retirement at the end of a tough career.

Whyte beat Chisora on a split decision in 2016, but there was no disputing the result this time.

Chisora led on the cards of two of the three judges but left his jaw exposed and Whyte took advantage.

Whyte improved his record to 25-1 with 18 knockouts. The one loss was against Joshua in 2015 when both were on the rise.

Joshua has gone on to own the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, and his priority next year is lining up fights against WBC champion Deontay Wilder or former world champion Tyson Fury.