×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Whyte KOs Chisora in round 11 of heavyweight fight

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Dec 2018, 05:42 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte stopped Dereck Chisora in the 11th round of an all-British heavyweight bout at the 02 Arena on Saturday to make a claim to be Anthony Joshua's next challenger.

A largely competitive fight was instantly ended when Whyte threw a powerful left hook that left Chisora unconscious and down for worryingly long. Chisora landed heavily on his head but gradually recovered after attention from his team, potentially leaving him facing retirement at the end of a tough career.

Whyte beat Chisora on a split decision in 2016, but there was no disputing the result this time.

Chisora led on the cards of two of the three judges but left his jaw exposed and Whyte took advantage.

Whyte improved his record to 25-1 with 18 knockouts. The one loss was against Joshua in 2015 when both were on the rise.

Joshua has gone on to own the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, and his priority next year is lining up fights against WBC champion Deontay Wilder or former world champion Tyson Fury.

Associated Press
NEWS
The big fight: In Fury, Wilder faces true heavyweight equal
RELATED STORY
Usyk KOs Bellew in 8th round, retains cruiserweight titles
RELATED STORY
Charlo twins fight at Barclays, but not against each other
RELATED STORY
Joshua stops Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles
RELATED STORY
Wilder keeps heavyweight title, fights Fury to split draw
RELATED STORY
Crawford stops Benavidez late in last round to keep WBO belt
RELATED STORY
'We want Wilder': Team Joshua eager to fix unification fight
RELATED STORY
Column: Wilder and Fury step up in heavyweight title fight
RELATED STORY
Tyson Fury's road: Rejuvenated heavyweight ready for Wilder
RELATED STORY
Curry, McGirt among 9 picked for boxing Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us