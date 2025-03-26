Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 25

  • home icon
By SC Desk
Modified Mar 26, 2025 11:55 IST
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via Khelo India Website)
The sixth day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 witnessed some thrilling moments. Let’s delve into the details of what exactly happened at the KIPG 2025 in the national capital (New Delhi) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Haryana continue to lead the medal tally with 30 gold, 36 silver, and 29 bronze medals, totaling to 95. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu maintained their second rank with 25 gold medals, 17 silver, and 25 bronze. Uttar Pradesh ascended from the fourth to the third rank with 22 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

While Rajasthan slipped from the third to the fourth rank (61 total - 22G, 16S, 23B), Maharashtra and Gujarat retained their fifth and sixth ranks, respectively. Maharashtra bagged a total of 36 medals (14G, 13S, and 9B). Meanwhile, Gujarat secured eight gold, 17 silver, and 10 bronze medals, totaling 35 medals.

Delhi moved up from the eighth to the seventh rank, while Karnataka slid from the seventh to the eighth position. Notably, Delhi secured 35 medals, while Karnataka could bag only 17 medals in total. Punjab (12) and Andhra Pradesh (15) retained their ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

With the Khelo India Para Games 2025 set to conclude on Friday, March 28, the state, Union Territory, or the institution with the most gold medals will be declared as the winner.

The standings of the Medal Tally for the Khelo India Para Games 2025 are as follows:

S.NoTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Haryana30362995
2Tamil Nadu25172567
3Uttar Pradesh22181454
4Rajasthan22162361
5Maharashtra1413936
6Gujarat8171035
7Delhi8101735
8Karnataka84517
9Punjab71412
10Andhra Pradesh48315
11Kerala34512
12Bihar3249
13Madhya Pradesh2428
14Chhattisgarh2316
15Odisha22610
16Telangana2125
17Uttarakhand14813
18Jammu and Kashmir1124
18Jharkhand1124
20Arunachal Pradesh1001
20Goa1001
22Himachal Pradesh0325
23Andaman and Nicobar Islands0112
23Chandigarh0112
25West Bengal0022
26Assam0011
26Nagaland0011
Grand Total167167179513
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: How has the medal tally progressed on Day 6?

On the sixth day, in Para Powerlifting, Haryana and Punjab powerlifters bagged three gold medals each. On the other hand, Delhi and Gujarat lifters secured two gold medals each.

In the Para-shooting events, Rajasthan secured four medals on Day 6, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh bagged two gold medals each. Though Para Table Tennis events were played on the sixth day of the campaign, there were no medal events in this sport.

Edited by Parag Jain
