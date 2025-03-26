Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 25

The sixth day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 witnessed some thrilling moments. Let’s delve into the details of what exactly happened at the KIPG 2025 in the national capital (New Delhi) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Haryana continue to lead the medal tally with 30 gold, 36 silver, and 29 bronze medals, totaling to 95. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu maintained their second rank with 25 gold medals, 17 silver, and 25 bronze. Uttar Pradesh ascended from the fourth to the third rank with 22 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

While Rajasthan slipped from the third to the fourth rank (61 total - 22G, 16S, 23B), Maharashtra and Gujarat retained their fifth and sixth ranks, respectively. Maharashtra bagged a total of 36 medals (14G, 13S, and 9B). Meanwhile, Gujarat secured eight gold, 17 silver, and 10 bronze medals, totaling 35 medals.

Delhi moved up from the eighth to the seventh rank, while Karnataka slid from the seventh to the eighth position. Notably, Delhi secured 35 medals, while Karnataka could bag only 17 medals in total. Punjab (12) and Andhra Pradesh (15) retained their ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

With the Khelo India Para Games 2025 set to conclude on Friday, March 28, the state, Union Territory, or the institution with the most gold medals will be declared as the winner.

The standings of the Medal Tally for the Khelo India Para Games 2025 are as follows:

S.No Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Haryana 30 36 29 95 2 Tamil Nadu 25 17 25 67 3 Uttar Pradesh 22 18 14 54 4 Rajasthan 22 16 23 61 5 Maharashtra 14 13 9 36 6 Gujarat 8 17 10 35 7 Delhi 8 10 17 35 8 Karnataka 8 4 5 17 9 Punjab 7 1 4 12 10 Andhra Pradesh 4 8 3 15 11 Kerala 3 4 5 12 12 Bihar 3 2 4 9 13 Madhya Pradesh 2 4 2 8 14 Chhattisgarh 2 3 1 6 15 Odisha 2 2 6 10 16 Telangana 2 1 2 5 17 Uttarakhand 1 4 8 13 18 Jammu and Kashmir 1 1 2 4 18 Jharkhand 1 1 2 4 20 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 1 20 Goa 1 0 0 1 22 Himachal Pradesh 0 3 2 5 23 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 1 1 2 23 Chandigarh 0 1 1 2 25 West Bengal 0 0 2 2 26 Assam 0 0 1 1 26 Nagaland 0 0 1 1 Grand Total 167 167 179 513

On the sixth day, in Para Powerlifting, Haryana and Punjab powerlifters bagged three gold medals each. On the other hand, Delhi and Gujarat lifters secured two gold medals each.

In the Para-shooting events, Rajasthan secured four medals on Day 6, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh bagged two gold medals each. Though Para Table Tennis events were played on the sixth day of the campaign, there were no medal events in this sport.

