 "Don't talk about him in the same breath as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier" - Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury's status in boxing history

Eddie Hearn has spoken about Tyson Fury's status in boxing history. 'The Gypsy King' put on a show against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium. After his fight, even the Matchroom Boxing Chairman, who was rooting for Whyte, acknowledged Fury's greatness. In an interview with The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn spoke about where Fury stands in the history of the sport:

"He's the best heavyweight on the planet. He could be a generational great, but with victories over Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte, please don't talk about him in the same breath as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier."

Although Hearn believes 'The Gypsy King' is currently the greatest heavyweight in the world and a generational talent, he said he cannot be compared to greats like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier with just 33 professional fights to his name. At the age of 33, 'The Gypsy King' has said he would hang up his gloves without fighting Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

Although he has beaten many great heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier would fight multiple times a year and fight everyone in their division. Fans will be begging 'The Gypsy King' to come back to the ring and fight the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II.

Take a look at the tweet from TalkSport's Michael Benson:

Eddie Hearn reveals why Dillian Whyte lost to Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn spoke about why Dillian Whyte lost to Tyson Fury in their April 23 heavyweight clash. After four long years of waiting, 'The Body Snatcher' got his long-awaited title shot. However, he bit off more than he could chew when he stepped into the ring against his former training partner Tyson Fury. Michael Benson tweeted about what Hearn had to say on Whyte's loss:

"Inactivity didn't help, but [he] was beaten by a very good heavyweight."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Fans were surprised by Hearn's comments since the Brit predicted that Whyte would knock Fury out. Throughout the build-up to the fight, Hearn spoke about how 'The Body Snatcher' was going to surprise everybody and knock 'The Gypsy King' out. But following his loss, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman did not seem too impressed by Whyte.

