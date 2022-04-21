"Not in a million years" - Eddie Hearn shoots down talk of Jake Paul being a good boxer

Eddie Hearn doesn't seem to be a big believer in Jake Paul's boxing ability.

'The Problem Child' is currently an undefeated professional pugilist, having begun his journey in the ring in 2020. In building a 5-0 record, he's defeated former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Ahead of a proposed August return to the ring, he's been praised by figures such as Oscar De La Hoya. The former world champion even believes Paul could become a world champion down the line. The 25-year-old later noted that he's beaten champions in sparring.

Eddie Hearn seems to believe that sort of talk is a bit premature. The head of Matchroom Boxing is currently co-promoting the upcoming fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor alongside Paul.

In an interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel, the Englishman stated that 'The Problem Child' is far from a good boxer...yet, anyway.

"He's big, he's quite athletic, and I think he can punch quite hard. Is he good? Not really. Is he going to win a world title? Not in a million years. Jake is not a boxing talent, let's just get that clear. You don't become a great boxer at 26, 27, 28, that stage of your life. It doesn't happen."

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Jake Paul in the clip below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul: Is he good? Not really. Is he going to go out and win a world title? Absolutely not in a million years. Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul: Is he good? Not really. Is he going to go out and win a world title? Absolutely not in a million years. https://t.co/JwVolz0jwK

Eddie Hearn has history with Jake Paul

In addition to co-promoting with Jake Paul now, Eddie Hearn has quite a bit of history with the YouTuber-turned-boxer

The head of Matchroom Boxing first met the YouTuber when he helped promote his brother Logan's 2019 rematch with KSI. He then decided to promote 'The Problem Child's professional debut, a January 2020 bout against fellow content creator AnEsonGib.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Basically the whole fight Jake Paul vs Gib! Basically the whole fight Jake Paul vs Gib! https://t.co/XQRE4DiNes

The bout was a first-round knockout for Paul that sent his hype train in motion. Years later, Hearn took responsibility for starting the 25-year-old's boxing career in an interview on The MMA Hour. Despite his reservations, Hearn also noted that he does indeed like the YouTuber.

The boxing promoter said:

“I promoted his first fight two years ago. I started this mess. I put him in against a YouTuber, and the best way I can describe Jake is, people say to me, ‘Do you like Jake Paul?’ And I say Jake, the terminology is different in the U.K., plunker, grade-A plunker, dipstick. But I like him. I don’t mean that disrespectfully."

Catch Hearn on The MMA Hour below:

