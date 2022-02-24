×
"It's just something I must do to people"- Eddie Hearn reveals why Tyson Fury and Caleb Plant did not want him on stage 

[L-R] Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Caleb Plant
Modified Feb 24, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Eddie Hearn has revealed why Tyson Fury and Caleb Plant have had to restrict him from going on stage during their press conferences.

Dillian Whyte has been promoted by Eddie Hearn for a while now. However, he won't be taking part in promoting Whyte's upcoming bout against Tyson Fury. The Matchroom Boxing promoter has revealed that the reason for the same stems from the fact that they don't want him up there.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn was asked why he wouldn't be present at the upcoming press conferences for Whyte vs. Fury. While answering the question, he asserted that this is just how it goes in boxing sometimes. Giving an example of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight, he said:

"They don't want me up there. They just can't handle it, it's just, it's like, that's what exists in boxing. Now when Canelo boxed Plant, same thing. I had security following me around, blocking me from getting certain places it was unbelievable. It's just something I must do to people, I don't know why. Because you know, I'm a lovely fella."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with iFL TV below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte to take place on April 23rd

The highly anticipated bout between Dillian Whyte and 'The Gypsy King' is reportedly set to take place on April 23rd. The process of making this fight has been anything but easy. Even after the purse bids were won by Frank Warren, Whyte failed to sign the contract for a while.

However, he finally put pen to paper recently on deadline day. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same. He also suggested that the Heavyweight Championship bout is most likely being targeted to take place at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd. The boxing journalist tweeted:

"Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports."
‼️✅ Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/hJmCKpOLMT
The highly anticipated heavyweight bout is now just two months away.

