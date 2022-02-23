Dillian Whyte has reportedly signed the contract to face Tyson Fury on April 23rd

Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury will take place on April 23rd as per the recent reports. It was recently revealed that Whyte has finally come to terms and signed the contract for the biggest pay-day of his life to face 'The Gypsy King'.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the fight even after the fight went to purse bids which were eventually won by Frank Warren. Whyte was presented with a contract. However, he only signed it on the deadline day.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently revealed that Dillian Whyte has finally put pen to paper for his bout against Tyson Fury. He also revealed that the fight will take place at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports.

He took to Twitter to reveal the same:

"Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports. Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports. ‼️✅ Dillian Whyte has now officially signed his contract for the Tyson Fury fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/hJmCKpOLMT

Tyson Fury has quit social media ahead of his bout against Dillian Whyte

There has been a lot of back and forth between Fury and Dillian Whyte leading up to their highly anticipated bout. 'The Gypsy King' has decided to take a step back from all the talk and has revealed he will be quitting social media for the rest of his fight camp.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Fury suggested that he would never underestimate his upcoming opponent. 'The Gypsy King' further stated that he's going off social media for the next "eight and a half weeks." He said:

"I'm about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks. I'm gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs. I'll train for him like he's Muhammad, I'm hard Bruce Lee for this camp. I will never underestimate anybody in my life. I'll give this man all the respect he deserves coming as the number one ranked WBC heavyweight challenger in the world today."

Watch Fury's interview with iFL TV below:

Edited by John Cunningham