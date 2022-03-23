"It's a lot easier to be made" - Errol Spence Jr. is optimistic about future fight with Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. is confident that a fight with Terence Crawford could happen in the future now that 'Bud' has left Bob Arum's Top Rank:

"I think it's a lot easier to be made… Obviously I'm fighting for my third belt, hopefully we can get something on the table so we can fight for the fourth belt."

The two Americans are widely considered the two best welterweights in the world. However, a fight is yet to be made to find out who the king of the division is.

Errol Spence is scheduled to fight Yordenis Ugas on April 16 and has the chance to add the WBA belt to his collection. A victory for 'The Truth' would result in him possessing three out of four belts at 147lbs. The remaining WBO belt is held by his American rival Crawford.

Therefore, the winner of Spence-Ugas is likely to have the opportunity to fight 'Bud' in hopes of becoming the Undisputed Welterweight Champion.

After defeating Shawn Porter via tenth-round stoppage in his last fight, Crawford confirmed that he wants to fight Spence next:

"You already know who I want, I've been calling him out all day. Maybe I'll go up to 154, maybe if Spence get his tail out his butt he'll fight me".

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford - will it happen?

When promoted by Top Rank, Crawford was unable to land many lucrative fights. This led the man from Omaha to leave Bob Arum and become a free agent.

In contrast, Errol Spence has been signed to PBC and has been involved in a greater number of high-profile fights against the likes of Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Lamont Peterson and Chris Algieri.

At 34, Crawford is approaching the tail end of his career and is still searching for a standout victory on his record to solidify his greatness. With Spence openly saying that he wants to unify the welterweight division, it is plausible that a fight between the two could happen in late 2022 or early 2023.

It remains to be seen whether 'The Truth' can get past a tricky fighter like Ugas. However, a win should set the scene for an enormous clash against Crawford. There are no more promotional complications and it is up to both boxers to make it happen to seal their legacy.

