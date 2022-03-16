"I can't see how he's gonna beat him"- Bob Arum claims Dmitry Bivol will not be able to beat Canelo Alvarez

Bob Arum has claimed Dmitry Bivol will not be able to beat Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez is set to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the WBA world Light-Heavyweight Championship. Going into the fight, the Mexican is set to be a huge favorite to win the highly anticipated clash. Moreover, Bob Arum has also backed the pound-for-pound king to get the job done against the Russian.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the legendary boxing promoter shed light on the Alvarez vs. Bivol bout. Bob Arum suggested that he doesn't see the WBA world Light-Heavyweight champion hurting Canelo Alvarez in any way. He said:

"Well, I think he's a good fighter, Bivol. I give him all the props in the world but you know, I think Canelo is really special and I don't think Bivol has the power to hurt Canelo and if he can't hurt Canelo, I don't see how he's gonna beat him."

Eddie Hearn claims Dmitry Bivol will be a tough opponent for Canelo Alvarez

The pound-for-pound king will be attempting to become a world champion in a fifth different weight class when he takes on Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. While the majority of people back Alvarez to get the job done quite easily, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn thinks otherwise.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter believes Dmitry Bivol is a "fresh fighter" who has the ability to make it a tough night out for the Mexican. During an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn said:

"He's [Canelo] the biggest star in the sport by a mile and it's a really good fight. Now, when you look at Dmitry Bivol, you see a fresh fighter and a very talented, motivated fighter and I think it's going to be a really, really difficult fight for him, but Canelo's up for it, of course, Eddy Reynoso's up for it and I can't wait for May 7th."

With a little less than two months remaining for the highly anticipated clash, it remains to be seen whether Canelo Alvarez can successfully clinch a world title in a fifth different weight class or not.

