"I'm going for a knockout" - Errol Spence Jr. claims he wants the knockout against Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. has given his prediction for his upcoming bout against Yordenis Ugas. 'The Truth' will be defending his WBC and IBF Welterweight titles on April 16th, marking his return to the boxing ring after a hiatus of more than a year.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Truth' was asked to elaborate on his claim of wanting to knockout Ugas, to which he said:

"There's nothing to elaborate, I said what I said. I'm going for a knockout so if I get it, I get it, if I don't, I don't. I know I'm getting the win 100% but I definitely want a knockout."

Watch Spence Jr.'s interview with Fight Hub TV below:

It's safe to say that Errol Spence Jr. is looking extremely confident ahead of his title bout against Yordenis Ugas. Coming off a unanimous decision victory over former WBC Welterweight champion Danny Garcia, Spence Jr. will look to further cement his legacy against Ugas.

However, it is worth noting that Ugas is no pushover, the Cuban is coming off a win over Manny Pacquiao and certainly has all the attributes to cause a major upset.

Caleb Plant backs Errol Spence Jr. to get the win over Yordenis Ugas

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant was asked to comment on the much-awaited welterweight title bout between Spence Jr. and Ugas.

Interestingly, Plant backed 'The Truth' to emerge victorious come fight night and said:

"You know, Ugas, he's got a lot of momentum right now, been a little bit of inactivity with Spence but Spence is a dangerous dude, you know. I've been around him a long time throughout the amateurs, he's a workhorse and you know, there's not many things that can break him as you can see thus far, so I'm leaning towards Spence."

Watch Caleb Plant's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas is fast approaching and has the potential to be one of the most exciting fights of the year. It will be interesting to see whether 'The Truth' can pick up his 28th career win when he takes on the Cuban this weekend.

