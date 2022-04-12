"Not many things than can break him"- Caleb Plant picks Errol Spence Jr. to get the job done against Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. will take on Yordenis Ugas on April 16th to defend his WBC and IBF Welterweight Championship belts. Caleb Plant is backing 'The Truth' to emerge victorious.

The bout will also mark Spence Jr.'s return to the boxing ring after more than a year. While some believe ring rust will play a role in the bout, Plant is of the opinion that Spence Jr. has the tools to hold on to his belt. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'Sweethands' said:

"You know, Ugas, he's got a lot of momentum right now, been a little bit of inactivity with Spence but Spence is a dangerous dude, you know. I've been around him a long time throughout the amateurs, he's a workhorse and you know, there's not many things that can break him as you can see thus far, so I'm leaning towards Spence."

Watch Caleb Plant's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Spence Jr.'s professional record currently stands at 27-0 with 21 knockouts. In his last outing, he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Danny Garcia. He will be looking to pick up his 28th career win when he takes on Ugas this weekend.

Errol Spence Jr. reveals that he has PTSD from his car accident in 2019

Errol Spence Jr. has revealed that he is suffering from PTSD following his near-fatal car accident. Just two months after beating Shawn Porter in 2019, Spence Jr. met with a devastating car accident which landed him in intensive care.

'The Truth' was able to walk away from the incident without any severe injuries and has fully recovered physically. However, it isn't quite the same when it comes to overcoming the accident mentally. During a recent interview with Kate Abdo, he revealed that he still suffers from PTSD.

"I don't remember nothing, I don't remember leaving the hospital. I snapped out of it probably three or four weeks after I got out where I started remembering things. When I was driving I'd have like flashes of a car running into me. Or I'd be at a red light and I'd just have flashes of cars hitting me. PTSD is definitely a real thing. I still have them sometimes when I'm driving."

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s full interview below:

Edited by C. Naik