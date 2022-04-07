I still have PTSD - Errol Spence Jr suggests he hasn't full recovered from car accident in 2019

Errol Spence Jr. recently revealed that he still has PTSD following his near-fatal car accident in 2019 and suggests he has not fully recovered. Around two months after defeating Shawn Porter via a twelve-round split decision, Spence crashed his Ferrari in a high-speed crash that landed him in intensive care.

Here's what Spence Jr. said in a candid interview with Kate Abdo:

"I don't remember nothing, I don't remember leaving the hospital. I snapped out of it probably three or four weeks after I got out where I started remembering things. "When I was driving I'd have like flashes of a car running into me. Or I'd be at a red light and I'd just have flashes of cars hitting me. PTSD is definitely a real thing. I still have them sometimes when I'm driving."

'The Truth' continued by revealing that he was involved in another car crash just three months after his first crash.

"I actually got into another accident three months after my [2019 car crash]. Somebody hit me from behind. My insurance company kicked me out. They were like, 'He messed up a Ferrari, now a G-Wagon.' $600,000 - they paid me outright for both cars."

Watch the full interview with Errol Spence Jr. below:

Is Errol Spence Jr. still at his best?

Following his car crash, Spence made his return to the ring in late 2020 against Danny Garcia. The man from Texas dominated Garcia and captured a twelve-round unanimous decision victory.

'The Truth' was then scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao in August 2021, but he pulled out a week before the bout due to a retinal tear in his left eye. As a result, Spence has been out of the ring for almost two years.

Regardless, the current IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion is set to fight Yordenis Ugas on April 16 in a unification contest. A victory would allow Spence to hold three out of four belts at 147 lbs and be in prime position to face Terence Crawford next for a shot at becoming undisputed.

It remains to be seen, though, if 'The Truth' can prove that he is still one of the best fighters in the world.

