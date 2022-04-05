"If it happens it happens" - Errol Spence Jr. open to fighting Canelo Alvarez

Errol Spence Jr. is open to fighting pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Spence Jr. is currently scheduled to fight Yordenis Ugas on April 16 in a unification bout with the WBA, WBA and IBF Welterweight Championships on the line. If victorious, the American plans to become undisputed by fighting Terence Crawford and then moving up to 154 lbs.

In an interview with Fight Hype, 'The Truth' gave his take on a potential bout against Alvarez.

"I think I would feel a lot better at 154, I've been at 147 since I started. I'm going to go up to 154 and do what I want. I know I'm probably gonna fight two more times at 147. I'm not worried about Canelo, he's at 175 and got six, seven guys chasing him, its more about if it happens, it happens."

Watch Spence Jr.'s full interview with Fight Hype below:

Canelo Alvarez's next two fights have already been confirmed. He will take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship and then Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

However, it is plausible that a fight between Spence Jr. and Alvarez could take place in 2023. 'The Truth' is considered a big welterweight and if he becomes undisputed at welterweight, this could set up a lucrative bout with the Mexican down the line.

Also check out :- Charleston Open 2022 Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Canelo Alvarez and Errol Spence Jr. are in the top 10 pound-for-pound rankings in The Ring magazine and are widely considered to be two of the best boxers in the world. 'The Truth' is still undefeated after 27 professional fights and has beaten world class opposition such as Kell Brook, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.

Meanwhile, since losing to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, Alvarez is on an incredible winning streak and has captured world titles in three different weight divisions. The Mexican notably became undisputed at 168 lbs by defeating Caleb Plant back in November.

It remains to be seen whether Alvarez and Spence Jr. can meet in the ring down the line. The Mexican has fought at a much higher weight than 'The Truth', which could prove to be a stumbling block. Still, Alvarez is chasing fights that will boost his legacy and a fight against Spence Jr. could bolster his resume even further.

Edited by C. Naik