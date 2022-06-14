"Don't drink and drive" - Errol Spence pleads guilty to drink driving in 2019 and receives three-day jail sentence

Errol Spence has reportedly pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2019. Spence received a three-day jail sentence but has already been credited with serving time.

'The Truth' experienced a horrific accident a few years ago when he flipped his Ferrari multiple times in Dallas. The current IBF, WBA and WBC Welterweight Champion was not wearing a seatbelt and ended up outside his vehicle. Despite suffering horrible facial injuries, Spence emerged with no broken bones.

Errol Spence Jr. released the following statement:

"Don't drink and drive. Not one drink. It's not worth it."

Check out the news reported by Michael Benson:

At the time of the incident, Spence was coming off an impressive 12-round split decision victory over countryman Shawn Porter. He also famously became the first man to defeat Kell Brook in his hometown of Sheffield to capture the IBF belt in 2017.

However, many believe Spence was not taking boxing seriously enough during this period, as there were several occasions where the American appeared drunk on camera.

Here is a video with Spence Jr following his win over Porter:

Errol Spence's road to recovery

Many boxing experts thought Spence would never be the same after the car accident. But 'The Truth' has proved his doubters wrong and is still considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Spence's return to the ring came against Danny Garcia in 2020. The hard-hitting southpaw used his physicality and phenomenal engine to dominate his opponent and claim a 12-round unanimous decision.

Despite an encouraging return, Spence Jr. did not have any scheduled bouts in 2021. He was set to fight Manny Pacquiao in August 2021 but withdrew from the fight due to a retinal tear in his left eye.

Yordenis Ugas fought Pacquaio instead and captured an upset victory over the Hall of Famer. The Cuban attained the WBA strap which set up a unification bout with Spence earlier this year at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

'The Truth' produced arguably one of the best performances of his career to fracture Ugas' right orbital bone and force the doctor to stop the contest in the 10th round.

Watch the fight highlights between Spence and Ugas:

Negotiations are now underway to set up a bout between Spence and Terence Crawford for the undisputed crown at 147 lbs.

