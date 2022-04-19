"I only have interest in one fight" - Errol Spence Jr. shoots down Oscar De La Hoya's offer

Errol Spence Jr. has seemingly shot down Oscar De La Hoya's recent offer to fight Vergil Ortiz Jr.

'The Truth' was seen in action last Saturday night against Yordenis Ugas. With the WBC, IBF, and WBA (Super) welterweight titles on the line, Spence Jr. rose to the occasion in Texas.

Despite an early scare from the Cuban, it was one-way traffic for Spence Jr. He eventually wore down his opponent en route to a 10th round TKO victory. Following the fight, it was revealed that Ugas suffered a broken orbital (the bone cavity which houses the eye), which forced the stoppage.

Prior to the fight against Ugas, Oscar De La Hoya offered the 32-year-old a fight against Ortiz Jr. The undefeated 24-year-old is currently managed by Golden Boy Promotions.

Spence Jr. has now taken to social media to respond to the offer. Based on his response, it's safe to say that 'Big Fish' has zero intention of signing with De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Spence Jr. noted that he has an interest in only one fight, and it's not Ortiz Jr.

See the post from Spence Jr. below:

Errol Spence Jr. wants to fight Terence Crawford next

Errol Spence Jr. wasted no time in making his intentions known following his win over Yordenis Ugas.

After defeating '54 Milagros', he got on the microphone to call out his next opponent. To the surprise of nobody, Spence Jr. called for a fight against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Thanks to his win over Ugas, the 32-year-old now holds all 147-pound major titles except for the WBO version.

The two men have been in talks for a fight multiple times, but it has never come to fruition. To make the bout happen, Crawford left his promotional team Top Rank late last year after his win over Shawn Porter. Calling for a fight against 'Bud', Spence Jr. said:

"Everybody know who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next. Definitely, that's the fight that I want, that's the fight everybody else want. And like I said, I'll go and get these straps and go over there and take his s**t too."

Watch Errol Spence Jr. call out Terence Crawford below:

While it remains to be seen if Spence Jr. and Crawford will collide later this year, there's little doubt that it's one of the biggest possible fights that could happen at the moment.

