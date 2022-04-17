"I'm coming for that m*********ing belt" - Errol Spence Jr. calls out Terence Crawford after a dominant win over Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. put on a dominant display against Yordenis Ugas to unify the welterweight division. 'The Truth' put on a masterclass against the man that sent Manny Pacquiao into retirement. After his 10th round TKO win over Ugas, Spence Jr. wasted no time in calling out Terence Crawford. During his in-ring post-fight interview, he said:

"Everybody know who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next. Definitely, that's the fight that I want, that's the fight everybody else want. And like I said, I'll go and get these straps and go over there and take his s**t too."

Before leaving the ring, he had one last thing to say to Crawford:

"Man down, strap season, ya'll know what time it is, baby. Terence, I'm coming for that m*********ing belt."

Watch the interview below:

Errol Spence Jr. was able to shake all the rust off after 17 months away from the ring to put up a dominant performance against a tough Cuban opponent. Spence made it very clear throughout the build-up to the fight that he wanted Terence Crawford next. 'The Truth' is now the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world with his eyes set on becoming the Undisputed Champion.

Terence Crawford holds the only other belt in the division and has held on to the WBO gold since winning it in 2018.

Terence Crawford replies to Errol Spence Jr. calling him out

'Bud' was watching the fight closely, giving fans on Twitter his round-by-round analysis. He was declaring the winner of each round via Twitter, so when Spence called him out on live TV, Crawford replied by saying:

"@ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let's go!!!!"

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford 🤝 @ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!! @ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!😉🤝

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is a fight fans have wanted to see for a long time. Both fighters are in their prime right now and are the best in the division. The only way to find out who the king of the welterweight division is to make them fight each other. This fight can be one of the biggest welterweight fights in recent times.

Both Crawford and 'The Truth' are big draws in the United States. So an All-American battle for the undisputed welterweight title will sell very well. It will be interesting to see if they can get the fight finalized.

