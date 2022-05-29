"He that dude" - Mayweather Promotions CEO believes Errol Spence Jr. will beat Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. is looking to secure a fight against Terence Crawford for all the titles in the welterweight division. In a recent interview with ES News, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe greeted the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world and gave his predictions for 'Bud' vs. Spence:

"C'mon man everybody know, everybody know, what I've been saying. I don't switch up that's my dude, I've been fu****g with him from day one. You know what it is, you know what it is. He that dude, Crawford is a good fighter, a very good fighter, but he that dude, he that dude."

Leonard Ellerbe has known 'The Truth' for a long time and has always maintained a cordial relationship with him. Spence is fresh off his win against Yordenis Ugas in a title unification fight on April 16 at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas. 'The Truth' came off a 17-month lay-off to produce one of his finest performances and destroy WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas.

#DavisRomero @BatmanBoxing that his fight against Errol Spence Jr. happens this year Terence Crawford absolutely confidentthat his fight against Errol Spence Jr. happens this year #SpenceCrawford Terence Crawford absolutely confident💯 that his fight against Errol Spence Jr. happens this year #SpenceCrawford https://t.co/pn3A4TudHB

Immediately after the fight, he called out Terence Crawford, who holds the WBC Welterweight Title. Both 'Bud' and Spence have been wanting this fight for a long time, so Crawford accepted the challenge immediately. It will be interesting to see what kind of a deal the pair can work out between themselves.

Watch the interview below:

Terence Crawford is '100% Confident' the Errol Spence Jr. fight

Terence Crawford is very confident that his fight against Errol Spence Jr. will take place this year. Crawford has not fought since his win over Shawn Porter Jr. last year. Spence, on the other hand, has already fought once this year and is looking to fight again. While on The Porter Way podcast, 'Bud' spoke about the fight:

"I'm excited about it. I just can't wait until the contract gets signed. I get to go to training camp and picture myself walking down that aisle to put on a great show because I know me. I've been waiting for this moment all my life and to show everybody that doubt me, who Terence Crawford is. It's right there."

Watch the entire video below:

Edited by John Cunningham