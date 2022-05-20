Terence Crawford is "100% confident" about the Errol Spence Jr. fight

Terence Crawford against Errol Spence Jr. is arguably the most wanted fight in boxing. The two welterweights are the kings of the division, and both reside in the upper echelons of the pound-for-pound rankings.

The huge welterweight clash is beginning to look more probable than ever. Eimantas Stanionis is seemingly willing to step aside for the second time in a year to allow the welterweight division to crown an undisputed champion.

‘Bud’ Crawford currently holds a 38-0 record with 29 knockouts, his last victim being Shawn Porter at Las Vegas in November 2021. Meanwhile, Spence has a 28-0 record with 22 knockouts.

Speaking on The Porter Way Podcast, Terence Crawford said about the potential undisputed fight:

"I'm excited about it. I just can't wait until the contract gets signed. I get to go to training camp and picture myself walking down that aisle to put on a great show because I know me. I've been waiting for this moment all my life and to show everybody that doubt me, who Terence Crawford is. It's right there."

Crawford was then asked how confident he is that the fight will be made and when it will be made, to which he replied:

"I'm 100% confident. This year [the fight will happen] and like I said, once I beat Spence, if [Jermell] Charlo don't move up [a weight division] I'm coming for him."

With the colossal matchup looking closer than ever, we may soon be able to witness one of the Americans claim all of the belts to become the undisputed world champion.

There's still no concrete confirmation right now, but the recent comments from Crawford suggest that negotiations are moving a lot more smoothly than over the past four years. As long as nothing falls apart, we may finally see the hugely anticipated spectacle this year.

Watch the clip with Terence Crawford below:

Is Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. the most wanted fight in boxing?

Along with the likes of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, the undisputed welterweight fight is for sure the most wanted in the sport of boxing. Many believe it could be as big as Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao.

The two unbeaten Americans have been expected to fight over the past four years, but it's been shut down time and time again due to boxing politics.

However, now that Crawford’s promotional contract with Top Rank has expired, the fight between the two best welterweights in the world is beginning to look more probable.

Watch Crawford's most recent fight against Shawn Porter below:

