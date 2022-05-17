"I don’t see any stumbling blocks. I want it. He want it" - Errol Spence says Terence Crawford fight will happen this year

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are the top-two fighters in the welterweight division. Crawford holds the WBO Welterweight Title and Spence holds the IBF, WBC, and WBA (Super) Welterweight Titles. A fight between the two would unify the division.

Crawford and Spence have both expressed a desire to fight one another in recent years, but the fight is yet to be made. Spence recently told Boxing Scene that he wants the fight with Crawford next and that he believes it will happen by the end of the 2022:

"I think it will happen this year... It’s a huge fight for both of us. I don’t see any stumbling blocks. I want it. He want it. I got three belts, he got one belt. That’s the only belt I need to become Undisputed Welterweight Champion of the world. That’s been something I’ve been very adamant about doing, so we’re gonna get it done.”

The two fighters also recently exchanged words on Twitter, though it doesn't appear that negotiations have taken place yet.

Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr Terence Crawford @terencecrawford @ErrolSpenceJr You a comedian now I see you must be on that yack @ErrolSpenceJr You a comedian now I see you must be on that yack Lol nah we saving it for after I beat yo ass..but u kno ain’t shit goin to be funny for u when that bell ring twitter.com/terencecrawfor… Lol nah we saving it for after I beat yo ass..but u kno ain’t shit goin to be funny for u when that bell ring twitter.com/terencecrawfor…

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford @ErrolSpenceJr Not at all you right, because ima be to busy whooping yo ass. Then ima laugh when I see yo facial expression when you know you getting yo ass whooped and there’s nothing you or anybody can do to help you.🤣 @ErrolSpenceJr Not at all you right, because ima be to busy whooping yo ass. Then ima laugh when I see yo facial expression when you know you getting yo ass whooped and there’s nothing you or anybody can do to help you.🤣

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is one of the most anticipated boxing matches right now. Both men regularly feature on pound-for-pound lists and have faced off against common opponents such as Shawn Porter and Kell Brook.

Crawford has a record of 38-0, while Spence boasts a 28-0 slate. Crawford began his career successfully at a lower weight class. He formerly held the WBO, WBC, and IBF Light Welterweight Titles, as well as the WBO Lightweight Title. Crawford has not had a non-title fight since 2014.

No Nonsense Boxing @NNBoxing 🏼 #boxing #boxeo Many people know how special of a fighter Crawford is, but I feel he is gonna beat Spence in convincing fashion when they meet which will cement him as the #1 fighter in the world. Switch-hitting, speed, power, footwork, viciousness - @terencecrawford has it all Many people know how special of a fighter Crawford is, but I feel he is gonna beat Spence in convincing fashion when they meet which will cement him as the #1 fighter in the world. Switch-hitting, speed, power, footwork, viciousness - @terencecrawford has it all👏🏼 #boxing #boxeo https://t.co/cFKgfFwFU4

Spence most recently fought in April this year, stepping into the ring with Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas, who was fresh off a victory over Manny Pacquiao. Spence won the fight decisively, claiming a TKO in the 10th round.

Crawford most recently fought in November 2021, stepping in with Shawn Porter. Porter was coming off a win over Sebastian Formella. Crawford won the fight decisively as well, stopping Porter for the first time in his career.

A bout between the two would keep the momentum going in a year that has already seen huge fights, including Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, and Canelo Alvarez vs. Dimitry Bivol.

Edited by Harvey Leonard