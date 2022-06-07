Naoya Inoue defeats Nonito Donaire for a second time - Fans react

The highly anticipated rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire packed out the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The Japanese fans witnessed another great performance from their very own Inoue, who finished Donaire in the second round.

In 2019, the pair took part in a historic fight. Inoue beat Donaire by unanimous decision in the final of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

In the rematch, the pound-for-pound fighter once again proved why he is a star in boxing. He beat the Filipino to become the holder of the WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring Bantamweight Titles.

After a competitive first encounter, 'The Monster' didn't hesitate to get the job done in the rematch. The pound-for-pound star dropped Donaire at the end of the first round and then blew the Fillipino away in the second round.

Many boxing fans and experts took to Twitter to express their opinions.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Damn. Inoue starches Donaire. KO in the 2nd. Never close. Dropped him in the first two. He’s a … monster. Damn. Inoue starches Donaire. KO in the 2nd. Never close. Dropped him in the first two. He’s a … monster.

The Japanese fighter is currently ranked No.3 in The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list, with Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford above him. Despite Inoue being the third-ranked boxer, some fans are confused as to 'how he's not No.1 on every PFP [pound-for-pound] list'.

Although the 39-year-old was defeated again by the younger man, he is still considered a 'future Hall of Famer' by many boxing enthusiasts.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Nonito Donaire down again and this time, the referee stops it as the future hall of famer beats the count on unsteady legs. Naoya Inoue is a Monster, indeed. Another incredible performance. And that’s why he’s so high on the pound-for-pound list. #InoueDonaire2 Nonito Donaire down again and this time, the referee stops it as the future hall of famer beats the count on unsteady legs. Naoya Inoue is a Monster, indeed. Another incredible performance. And that’s why he’s so high on the pound-for-pound list. #InoueDonaire2

Should Naoya Inoue be the pound-for-pound king?

Naoya Inoue has now extended his professional record to 23-0 with 20 of his victories coming by knockout. The Japanese fighter has a knockout rate of 86.96% and is known as 'The Monster' for a reason.

The three-weight world champion is currently ranked No.3 by The Ring Magazine on the pound-for-pound list and it's clear why he is so highly regarded. The champion possesses devastating punch power and always entertains with his relentless style.

With Oleksandr Usyk being the former cruiserweight king and now the current heavyweight king, it will be difficult to dethrone his top pound-for-pound status. However, if the Ukrainian loses to Anthony Joshua in their rematch this summer, it will be difficult not to place Inoue in the number one position.

Watch Inoue vs. Donaire 2 here:

